KERNERSVILLE
Gary Pearson freely admits that Orange Crush was his favorite beverage as a child, but even now, it’s clear his thirst for the orange fizz never fizzled.
If you need proof, take a peek at the 77-year-old High Point native’s sunroom, an orange-tinted shrine to the zesty soft drink that Pearson has filled with several decades’ worth of Orange Crush memorabilia. You’ve heard of Coke addicts who obsessively collect Coca-Cola memorabilia? Well, Pearson is a Crush lush.
“When I go into an antique store, that’s the No. 1 thing I’m looking for is Orange Crush stuff,” Pearson says. “It’s getting harder and harder to find, but I’m always looking.”
He’s found a lot, judging from the looks of his shrine room — er, sunroom — where guests are greeted by an Orange Crush welcome mat, a century-old Orange Crush clock on the wall, a table full of vintage Orange Crush bottles, and a hodgepodge of other Orange Crush memorabilia that includes everything from bottle caps and bottle openers to marbles, a Frisbee and a circa-1950s lunchbox.
“This is my oldest item,” Pearson says, pointing out a wooden, 3-foot-high, grandfather-style wall clock with the words “Ward’s Orange Crush” printed on its face. (Ward refers to beverage chemist Neil C. Ward, who concocted the popular soft drink in 1911.)
“This clock is from 1918,” Pearson continues. “I found it at a little antique store between Topsail Island and Wilmington years ago, and I had to rebuild part of it — and yes, it still works. I probably paid a couple hundred dollars for it, but today it could bring over $1,000.”
Pearson’s collection also includes a 1970 plastic wall clock, about 16 inches square, with the Orange Crush logo on its face.
“These things have gone out of sight pricewise,” he says. “I saw one in Winston-Salem for sale not too long ago for about $350.”
A card table set up in the sunroom displays dozens of vintage Orange Crush bottles, as well as cans, drinking glasses, serving trays and a framed assortment of bottle caps. Pearson’s favorite items on the table are probably an original Orange Crush bottle from 1920 — the soft drink was sold in generic bottles prior to that — and souvenir drinking glasses he says were produced in 1970 and are considered to be quite rare. He also has an Orange Crush bottle from Mexico and a commemorative Denver Broncos bottle, a nod to the Bronco’s old “Orange Crush” defense of the late 1970s and early ’80s.
Other items in the collection include a rare glass thermometer used to check the temperature of an Orange Crush when making it by hand at a drugstore; a couple of wall thermometers; a decorative pillow; an ice pick; a hand fan; a winter toboggan; and even an Orange Crush trick-or-treat bag, just to name a few of his eye-catching keepsakes.
Pearson says he used to have some larger items in his collection, including a glass Orange Crush fountain, but he had to sell those a few years ago, when he and his wife, Sharon, downsized to a house in Kernersville.
Pearson, who grew up in High Point, remembers a time when no stores in the city sold Orange Crush. Whenever he visited his aunt in Statesville, though, she always had the soft drink on hand, and he got hooked on it.
He figures it was probably around 1960 when he got his first keepsake, an Orange Crush bottle, and a collection was born. Since then, he’s spent an untold number of hours — and, frankly, an untold amount of money — in antique stores and flea markets in search of more memorabilia.
“It’s fun just to get out and look, and it’s thrilling when you find something,” Pearson says.
For example, he recalls how he had five Orange Crush drinking glasses and needed one more to complete his set.
“About a year ago,” he says, “I was at an antique store in Burlington called Granddaddy’s. I was just walking down this aisle, and there was all sorts of stuff in there, and then just sitting there saying, ‘Where have you been, Gary?’ was this Orange Crush glass, the exact same one as my others. It was like eight or nine dollars, and of course I had to have it. That’s the thrill of the find.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.