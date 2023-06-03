It is amazing! The best-selling notable authors that the Literary League has brought to High Point since 1981 are awe-inspiring. I look at the list of past authors, and they include many of the great and prolific writers of our time. Let me just recount a few of them, such as James Dickey (“Deliverance”), Peter Maas (“Serpico”), Pat Conroy (“The Prince of Tides”), William Styron (“Sophie’s Choice”), David Balducci (“Absolute Power”), Winston Groome (“Forrest Gump”) and Nicholas Sparks (“Message in a Bottle”).
Today I look at the present just as two highly acclaimed authors have done with a very delicate subject that continues to resonate today. Rachel Kadish and Jessica Shattuck spoke at the High Point Literary League Luncheon held at the High Point Country Club. Both write historical fiction. Kadish’s book “The Weight of Ink” won a National Jewish Book Award in 2017. Shattuck’s “The Women in the Castle” became a New York Times best-seller.
Rachel Kadish’s grandparents were Polish Jewish survivors of the Holocaust, while Jessica Shattuck’s grandparents were members of the Nazi Party in Germany during World War II. The two met like many of us would meet. It was a book club of sorts; however, this was an author’s group outside of Boston. Kadish is a graduate of Princeton University and has a master’s from New York University. Shattuck is a graduate of Harvard with a master’s from Columbia University. Do you think I felt intimidated to meet such scholars? The answer would be a resounding, “Yes!”
As is the norm, the gracious board of the Literary League held a progressive dinner for the authors at the String & Splinter Club the evening before the members’ luncheon. Both were so personable and charming that I soon realized that my worries about intimidation were mistaken. It was a lovely chit chat as one would have with friends.
Shattuck and I talked about our dogs. She has a 39-pound overweight beagle, Honey, who she has to coax out on her walks with, what else, a treat! I talked about my 4-pound terror terrier, Josie, and the Princess Juliette. While her daughter, Helen, traveled to High Point with her to look at colleges, Helen elected to stay in the hotel room and order room service for the very first time! She had to use an “old-fashioned” phone to do so! Oh, these youngsters!
Kadish was interested in our Literary League, and Cathy Weaver filled her in on the rich history, including talking about the first chair, Bonnie Cashion, who was unable to attend and sent her regards.
Kadish also talked about how the two authors got together. The two were in the same small Boston authors group when Kadish read an article written by Shattuck published in the New York Times. The article was headlined (Shattuck notes that she did not pen the title, the NY Times editor did that) “I Loved My Grandmother, But She was a Nazi.”
Kadish read that op-ed and wanted to meet Shattuck. They first met in a Boston coffee shop. Both have family legacies that would seem to make such a friendship implausible. Both realized the complexities of their ancestors, the decisions they made and how that is still affecting their own lives today.
Kadish’s Polish grandparents were on the run from the Nazis for four years, dodging bullets and bombs, and surviving prison camp. When Hitler first ascended into leadership, Kadish’s Jewish grandfather, being very patriotic, joined the Polish military as a physician. Then he was betrayed by his Catholic colleagues while riding on a wagon. Kadish became close to her grandfather (her grandmother died when Kadish was young) and noted he loved to spur on conversation. Perhaps it was these conversations that led her to pose the hypothesis of “it’s not only the actions you take, but it is the actions you decide not to take.”
In other words, inaction can have as much or even more impact as action. That was clearly the case as she described those “resisters” in the villages who harbored Jews. “There was someone who brought the extra milk, the water jug or extra food. There was also someone who noticed the extra milk or water jug but kept silent. Maybe there was a soldier walking through the village and just one person stepped aside to hide the extra jug of milk or water.” She said that for every family to survive, like her grandparents, it took dozens of people along the way. Her grandparents were among the 10% of the Polish Jews to survive.
Shattuck loved to hear stories around the dinner table. She recounted her German mother who first came to America as an au pair talking about getting chocolate and oranges once a year from Quaker Christmas care packages at Christmas. Shattuck recalled she grew up with a strong sense of shame for being half-German. She would not buy a German car. That sense of shame was passed on to her from her mother, who carried her mother’s guilt. Shattuck’s own mother died suddenly when Shattuck was 15. Still curious and wanting answers, she turned to her German grandmother and pondered the question, “How could a normal German citizen become a Nazi? How could she embrace an ideology that was synonymous with evil?” Though her grandmother spoke about that time, that question was never answered. Shattuck said her grandmother wrestled with that until the end of her life. “She really did not want to be forgiven,” said Shattuck of her grandmother.
It was a very enlightening discussion, and the more than 400 in attendance proved that this topic is still extremely relevant. In ending, Shattuck said, “If we don’t learn from the past, how can we ensure our promise of ‘Never again!’ ”
Kadish added, “It is a gift to be able to write about these things. Now, what do we do with all of this? What does history demand of us, moving forward?
