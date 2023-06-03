It is amazing! The best-selling notable authors that the Literary League has brought to High Point since 1981 are awe-inspiring. I look at the list of past authors, and they include many of the great and prolific writers of our time. Let me just recount a few of them, such as James Dickey (“Deliverance”), Peter Maas (“Serpico”), Pat Conroy (“The Prince of Tides”), William Styron (“Sophie’s Choice”), David Balducci (“Absolute Power”), Winston Groome (“Forrest Gump”) and Nicholas Sparks (“Message in a Bottle”).

Today I look at the present just as two highly acclaimed authors have done with a very delicate subject that continues to resonate today. Rachel Kadish and Jessica Shattuck spoke at the High Point Literary League Luncheon held at the High Point Country Club. Both write historical fiction. Kadish’s book “The Weight of Ink” won a National Jewish Book Award in 2017. Shattuck’s “The Women in the Castle” became a New York Times best-seller.

