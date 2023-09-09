ADFASDFASDFADSF

Paul Lessard, president of the High Point Community Foundation, left, is shown presenting a check to Guilford County Schools Superintendent Whitney Oakley. The foundation recently presented the $100,000 challenge grant to the school system toward a goal of raising $800,000 to underwrite a literacy tutoring program for students in public schools in High Point.

 SPECIAL | HPE

I am often asked to speak about the needs of the High Point community, and inevitably everyone wants to know what is our most critical need. Is it quality health care, equal access to healthy food, affordable housing, crime and gang violence or school graduation rates? Is it all the above? The answer I give is that every one of these issues is significant, but there is one that impacts all the others, and it is High Point’s historical struggle with literacy.

If you look deep enough into any serious challenge we are experiencing in our community, you will eventually find the root cause is a lack of education, and more specifically our unacceptably low literacy rates. There has never been a more potentially damaging issue facing our city. Our local students’ reading test scores have dropped more sharply in the two years of school disruption than in the previous 30 years. Consider the following for the 2021-22 school year in High Point: At the beginning of the year, only 44% of students entering third grade readiat grade level. At the end of eighth grade, only 38% tested as proficient readers, and in 10th grade only 55% of students completing English 2 were proficient on the end-of-course exams.

Paul Lessard, a recipient of the Carnegie Hero Medal and a catalyst for the growth of community outreach programs, is president of the High Point Community Foundation. Reach him at 336-882-3298.