Hyperbole and exaggeration are in many of the news reports, articles and media campaigns today, especially as we get nearer to political election time. But headlines like this one do attract attention from readers. Of course, gardens are limited in many ways, but if you have limited space, you can still garden.
Every gardening season, the seed developers and sales companies announce new vegetable varieties that will grow in limited spaces or containers and still provide you with fresh nutrition. According to census statistics, about 6 million Americans live in condos or apartments. That’s a lot of balconies and small patios. But many of these living units do have decks, patios or large balconies that would accommodate a large planter or pot for growing flowers or vegetables.
Containers
Seed developers and horticulturists have answered the call for these limited-garden-space-Americans by developing self-watering containers as well as vegetables that will produce food while growing in containers. Burpee Seed Co., for example, lists a “three planters in one” called Trio 30 that is self-watering, 39 inches long by 13 inches high and 13 inches wide, made of UV-resistant plastic and is made for balconies and patios. It also offers other shapes and sizes.
Gardener’s Supply Co. (Gardeners.com) offers many shapes, sizes and prices of wooden, metal and galvanized planters that are self-watering and just made for patios, balconies and limited spaces. Local garden centers also offer many designs in every hometown.
Seed Varieties
When looking for varieties to grow, look for ones often bred for containers. Renee’s Garden (reneesgarden.com) supplies “Sweetie Baby” romaine lettuce, “Litt’l Bites” cherry tomato for window boxes and “Pot of Gold” chard which has attractive golden leaf ribs. If you love cucumbers, look for “Petite Pickles,” which are not much larger than your finger. If you like zucchini, choose “Astia,” which is a French bush variety developed just for small French gardens or containers. The plant will bear quickly in 48 days to small 5-inch squash.
Other varieties to grow are:
• Paris Market Lettuce Mix: a rainbow of colors and textures
• Garden Candy Cherry Tomatoes: red, orange, yellow and sweet as sugar
• Delicious Duo Scallions: red- and green-skinned, savory and crisp
• Tricolor Bush Beans: scrumptious purple, yellow and green pods
Of course, plants such as leaf lettuces, bok choi, and herbs can be grown readily in containers to provide additional fresh vitamins, minerals and nutrition to many meals. To add more zest to cooking and many meals, don’t forget to grow some of your favorite herbs for seasoning and recipes. Renee’s provides this list from their catalog:
• Slow Bolt Cilantro: The spicy green leaves of this cilantro are essential for Mexican and Asian dishes and brighten up every day cooking. This variety holds its leaves longer than others.
• Profuma di Genova Basil: This imported Italian basil offers long, luscious harvests of big, glossy leaves with an intense basil aroma and especially rich flavor. Exquisite with tomatoes and perfect for cooking all summer long.
• Fine Leaf Chives: These succulent and tender chives keep their slender, flat shape and don’t get coarse or tough all season. Their pretty and edible lilac-pink blossoms have a mild, sweet flavor.
• Dukat Dill: This heirloom variety, originally from Denmark, is known for its abundance of finely cut green leaves that can be used fresh longer than other varieties. Wonderful fresh in salads and with cooked vegetables or use with poultry, in potato salad and for making pickles.
• Italian Parsley: The handsome plants of this imported heirloom have large, shiny flat leaves that are known for an exceptionally mellow sweet flavor. Wonderful fresh in salads and sandwiches and absolutely delicious in soups, casseroles, and stews.
You can grow several of these in the same pot if you want.
Don’t let limited space stop you from having home-grown delicious vegetables with accompanying salads and herbs.
