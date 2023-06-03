I came from a family of farmers. Both sides of my family made a hardscrabble living from farming, but I didn’t inherit a love of tilling the soil. My daddy grew up as a sharecropper, the boys in the family working farms because my paternal grandfather died in 1937, the heart of the Great Depression.
As a child and later a young man, I did work in tobacco fields, my grandad’s “Truck Patch” and our garden, but I saw it as drudgery and hated every minute. Most of our family seemed to enjoy it, but I toiled and promised myself that once I was on my own, I’d stay away from hoes, tobacco-setters, and everything else related to agricultural life. For the most part, I succeeded.
While I hated the farm work, I loved the land I grew up on. In fact I still live on that land and have all but nine of my 71 years. Daddy bought our little 20-some acres after returning from World War II. There were fields for farming, pastures for the cows and our mule, and a little branch with a bridge you had to cross to get to the fields and the tobacco barn.
I utilized the farm as a boy, playing, and later hunting, the woods. I’d wander off and lie in the leaves on the bluff, reading books by Jim Kjelgaard, Walter Farley, and others. Later, as a grown man, I discovered Robert Ruark and the Nick Adams stories by Ernest Hemmingway.
Daddy was a sportsman, or at least he was when he wasn’t working to support our family. He loved fishing, fresh and saltwater, squirrel and rabbit hunting, and there was always at least one beagle in the yard and sometimes three or four.
I was the child who stayed close when I grew up, building my first house in the woods behind Mama and Daddy’s house, the same woods where I set up a camp, swung on grapevines, and stalked squirrels with my BB gun. The land under the house I live in now was once a cornfield, tobacco field, and later in life, once Daddy’s mule was gone and tobacco farming on a small scale didn’t make sense, it became his watermelon patch.
In retirement and semi-retirement, Daddy would raise an acre or so of watermelons and cantaloupes, selling them to the people at Thomasville Furniture and to neighbors. The old trailer he used to bring them up to the house is still parked in my front yard surrounded by what Cherie calls her “Rust Garden.”
There have been times in my life when I felt almost guilty that the fields where Daddy worked were growing up in weeds and small saplings. I just didn’t have the heart for farming. My life was consumed with riding motorcycles and shooting. Now, I’ve come to realize that the farm is still producing, though not tobacco, vegetables, beef, or watermelons.
In 1979, six friends and I started shooting on one of the fields. There was a level area that ended in a small bluff, and I turned it into a makeshift shooting range. As a result of that small effort, Piedmont Handgunners Association was formed, a gun club now located in Churchland, with over 2,000 members that provides a place for ordinary people to practice marksmanship and fellowship.
Later, when I was running the North Carolina High-Power Rifle Team, that farm produced young shooters, some of whom served with distinction in our nation’s armed forces. I built a five-stand shotgun range, which faith-based youth groups and Boy Scout troops have used for recreation, learning wingshooting, and getting their shotgun merit badge.
Daddy’s farm is still producing. I named the little creek that separated the house and barn from the fields Lewis Creek in memory of him and began doing firearms safety classes and North Carolina concealed-carry certifications. I added a 100-yard rifle range above the shotgun range and help folks get their deer rifles sighted in for hunting season.
A couple of years ago, I built a large pistol bay and a building to allow serious firearms training. I train ordinary people, law enforcement, military and church security teams. I train people from all over the world who want to experience shooting a gun because they live in places where that’s simply not possible. I’ve had people from all over North and South America, Europe and the East come and find out what it’s like to shoot a gun. We’ve provided a location for TV shows, including “Pawn Stars” when they were doing a segment in Winston Salem.
Like Daddy, I now make my living off those same acres. It still produces, but instead of tobacco, produce, and beef, it now produces marksmanship, confidence, and safe firearms use. I now call it the Gun Farm. After all, we’ve been planting bullets and growing shooting skills now for over 40 years. Daddy was always proud of my shooting skills. Now I think he’d be proud of what I’m doing with the farm.
Dick Jones is an outdoor writer living in High Point with his wife, Cherie, and dog, Sophie. He has been a shooting instructor for more than 40 years. He can be reached at offtheporch52@yahoo.com or 336-687-3312.
