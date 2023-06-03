I came from a family of farmers. Both sides of my family made a hardscrabble living from farming, but I didn’t inherit a love of tilling the soil. My daddy grew up as a sharecropper, the boys in the family working farms because my paternal grandfather died in 1937, the heart of the Great Depression.

As a child and later a young man, I did work in tobacco fields, my grandad’s “Truck Patch” and our garden, but I saw it as drudgery and hated every minute. Most of our family seemed to enjoy it, but I toiled and promised myself that once I was on my own, I’d stay away from hoes, tobacco-setters, and everything else related to agricultural life. For the most part, I succeeded.

Dick Jones is an outdoor writer living in High Point with his wife, Cherie, and dog, Sophie. He has been a shooting instructor for more than 40 years. He can be reached at offtheporch52@yahoo.com or 336-687-3312.

