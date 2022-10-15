Q: My husband and I recently visited our son’s family. We live 2,000 miles apart, and with the pandemic and all, hadn’t seen one another in several years. We were appalled to discover that they — our daughter-in-law in particular — practice “gentle parenting,” which seemed to explain our two grandchildren’s generally disrespectful and disobedient behavior. When we confronted our son about the craziness in his household, he told us it was his wife’s “thing” and he was going along with it to keep peace. Is it us, or is it “gentle parenting”?

A: “Gentle parenting” is the latest attempt by parenting progressives to market the same-old, same-old child-rearing approach they have been marketing since the late 1960s. They’ve given it various labels — including democratic parenting, attachment parenting and indigo parenting — but a farce by any other name is still a farce. When all is said and done, “gentle parenting” is proof of Abraham Lincoln’s famous theorem: “You can fool some of the people all the time, and all the people some of the time, but you cannot fool all the people all the time.”

Family psychologist John Rosemond: johnrosemond.com, parentguru.com.

