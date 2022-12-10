CREAMER COLUMN.jpg

Doug Creamer ON FAITH

I store most of the outside Christmas decorations in the attic. When I was putting the things away in the attic last year, I decided that it would be my last trip up there. I am getting older, and pushing all those decorations up there has become quite the challenge. When I pulled down the stuff this year, I got everything Christmas out of the attic … no more trips up there for Christmas for me.

Twenty-plus years ago, my mother made each of us kids a wooden reindeer planter that held an arrangement of poinsettias. He is Rudolph complete with a cute red nose. Several years ago, as I was lifting him out of the attic, I lost my grip, and he fell on the concrete floor. He hit his antler, and one of them broke off. Rudolph hasn’t made it in the house since. As I lifted everything out of the attic this year, Rudolph made the flight down, too. I pulled him out of the bag he was in and still think he is cute. The flowers had seen their better days and I pulled them out. He couldn’t come in looking like that. He needed to get his antlers fixed.

