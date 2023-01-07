BLOSSER COLUMN.jpg

Joe Blosser

I’ve always gone home for Christmas. No matter where we were living, we’d load the car and drive back to my hometown in mid-Missouri. With the kids (and the dog), the drive can push 18 hours. It’s a long day. But grandparents, a great-grandparent, cousins, cookies, fishing and warm fireplaces await us on the other end.

This year, though, just a few days before we were set to leave, we canceled our trip. I called my mom and told her we just couldn’t do it. Two days of driving for a few days in Missouri — it was too much. We’d already traveled to Raleigh, Black Mountain and Charlotte before Christmas. Going to Missouri after Christmas seemed overwhelming. And, honestly, we were just tired (and we wanted to watch our alma mater TCU beat Michigan at home — Go Frogs!).

