I’ve always gone home for Christmas. No matter where we were living, we’d load the car and drive back to my hometown in mid-Missouri. With the kids (and the dog), the drive can push 18 hours. It’s a long day. But grandparents, a great-grandparent, cousins, cookies, fishing and warm fireplaces await us on the other end.
This year, though, just a few days before we were set to leave, we canceled our trip. I called my mom and told her we just couldn’t do it. Two days of driving for a few days in Missouri — it was too much. We’d already traveled to Raleigh, Black Mountain and Charlotte before Christmas. Going to Missouri after Christmas seemed overwhelming. And, honestly, we were just tired (and we wanted to watch our alma mater TCU beat Michigan at home — Go Frogs!).
This fall has been a blur of work, guitar and dance lessons, community events, and more. While the anxiety and stress associated with the pandemic have started to fade, the anxiety and stress of crazy family calendaring has roared back to replace it.
Something is different now, though. We know what it feels like to not be over-programmed. We know what it feels like to say no to things. We know what it feels like to have quality family time.
While we want the kids to get to do all the things, we also want them to know their limits.
I’m sure there’s a sermon in here about Mary and Martha. When Jesus came to stay, Mary sat at Jesus’ feet and listened to his teachings, and Martha was distracted because there were so many things to do. When Martha asked Jesus to tell her sister to help out, Jesus told her that Mary had chosen the better part. It’s Martha that needed to learn from Mary.
I don’t want to preach that sermon. For starters, I’ve always had a soft spot for the Marthas of the world. I think they get a bad rap. After all, Jesus wouldn’t be eating dinner that night if it weren’t for her. The very idea of discipleship does seem — at its root — to involve a life of service, which is exactly what Martha was doing.
And secondly, I’m not sure that’s the lesson of the pandemic. While our family has learned something about our limits, for others, the pandemic enforced loneliness or toxic family time. Its lessons are as diverse as the people who experienced it. And all of these lessons are but attempts at a silver-lining on an otherwise dark cloud.
It feels like we are living in St. Paul’s description of how “we see through a glass, darkly.” Someday we may understand what has happened these last few years, but it’s hard to know that now.
As we enter 2023, so many in our community are still trying to find a way out of the pandemic darkness. Our schools are still facing chronically high absenteeism rates. Our churches have just begun to see people trickle back into the sanctuary. Our businesses are still healing from staggering efforts to remain afloat. Our people are still — very much — in recovery.
As we work to love our neighbors in the new year, we must acknowledge that we don’t really know how others experienced the pandemic. We don’t know the kind of love others need. And we can’t presume that the lessons we’ve learned are shared by others.
This year needs to be a year of sitting at the feet of others and listening. And, yes, this takes me right back to the sermon on Mary and Martha that I don’t want to preach.
Perhaps Jesus wasn’t scolding Martha for doing service, but scolding her because she was seeking to serve before she had sat to listen. That seems like a good place to start. Listening to our neighbors. Rebuilding our communities through understanding.
And, for those of you who are concerned, I will be visiting my mom very soon. We’ve booked flights this time, though.
The Rev. Dr. Joe Blosser is the executive director of the Center for Community Engagement and associate professor of Religion and Philosophy at High Point University. He can be reached at jblosser@highpoint.edu.
