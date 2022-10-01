CREAMER COLUMN.jpg

Doug Creamer ON FAITH

Most of my readers know that I have a fascination with storms. I love winter snowstorms, but hate ice storms. I love to see pictures of tornadoes. I have never seen one, but would like to see one if I knew I would be safe. It is amazing what storms can do. I love reading about all kinds of storms.

I am currently watching Hurricane Ian. I have been looking at the models each time they come out, and watching the track and strength of the storm change with each passing model run. I don’t watch the major news stations to hear weather news. I will occasionally watch the local weathermen or the Weather Channel, but I will catch most of their broadcasts on the web. I have a number of websites that will feed this weather habit sufficiently. I also listen to a weather vlogger who loves to talk about storms and their impacts. There are plenty of sources of information without having to turn on the television.

