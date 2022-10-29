Oh, my goodness! I continue to be amazed at the incredible authors that the High Point Literary League has been bringing to High Point since 1981! Thank you, Bonnie Cashion! In January 1981 with Cashion as active chair and Kat Peyton co-chair, the first board meeting was held for the formation of the High Point Literary League. Thirteen High Point book clubs sent representatives to form the High Point Literary League at that first meeting on March 4, 1981. The membership has now grown to about 450. The “Who’s Who” of authors have been coming to High Point thanks to the Literary League ever since. Now they have done it again!

I was so excited when I heard that Kate Quinn would be the Literary League’s fall author. It was one of those serendipitous moments. I was reading Quinn’s “The Rose Code” at the time, and she was already one of my favorite authors. Because of my own recent discoveries of my birth family (my Jewish father), I have become deeply immersed in World War II history. Quinn’s gift of storytelling coupled with her sublime research make her historical novels captivating page-turners. Now, thanks to the High Point Literary League, I was going to meet her. I was beyond excited.

