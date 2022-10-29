Oh, my goodness! I continue to be amazed at the incredible authors that the High Point Literary League has been bringing to High Point since 1981! Thank you, Bonnie Cashion! In January 1981 with Cashion as active chair and Kat Peyton co-chair, the first board meeting was held for the formation of the High Point Literary League. Thirteen High Point book clubs sent representatives to form the High Point Literary League at that first meeting on March 4, 1981. The membership has now grown to about 450. The “Who’s Who” of authors have been coming to High Point thanks to the Literary League ever since. Now they have done it again!
I was so excited when I heard that Kate Quinn would be the Literary League’s fall author. It was one of those serendipitous moments. I was reading Quinn’s “The Rose Code” at the time, and she was already one of my favorite authors. Because of my own recent discoveries of my birth family (my Jewish father), I have become deeply immersed in World War II history. Quinn’s gift of storytelling coupled with her sublime research make her historical novels captivating page-turners. Now, thanks to the High Point Literary League, I was going to meet her. I was beyond excited.
The evening before the Literary League luncheon at the High Point Country Club, the board of directors holds a dinner for the guest author at the String & Splinter. The “progressive” dinner moves the author from the salad course to the entrée to the dessert table, so everyone has an opportunity to chat.
Being cunning, I surmised that Quinn would remain at the entrée table for the greatest amount of time, and I could hear more of her stories there. You guessed it, it was the entrée table for me. It is always so interesting to meet an author, especially one such as Kate Quinn whose writings are so cerebral, intensely researched and convey great storytelling. Clearly, she was highly intelligent, analytical and an academic. Would she be so intellectual that I would have difficulty chitchatting?
The answer in one word was “no”! I am not sure what she thought when she saw me come at her so exuberantly! But then in a second we were chatting away as we sipped wine during the social hour.
After the salad table she progressed to the entrée table. We were amazed when she told us that her Plan A when she went to college was to be an opera singer! What? Plan A was chosen because she wanted to follow in her professional musician father’s footprints. Her Plan B was to become a writer. She admitted with a smile she really should have thought of a Plan C in case Plan A and B didn’t work out. I think Plan B worked out well.
Her Plan B was chosen because her mother was a librarian. As a librarian’s daughter, she grew up in a home filled with books and knew the “power of the story.” The bedtime stories Quinn’s parents read to her as a child were not “The Three Little Pigs” but were about “Julius Caesar crossing the Rubicon or the wives of Henry VIII.” The first story she wrote at age 7 was about the assassination of King Edward II! She wrote her first novel at age 10!
We were curious about Quinn’s home life in California. She admitted she was not a morning person, so her mornings entail walking her three rescue dogs and everyday chores, leaving her writing to the afternoons. She loves her Navy husband’s cooking (especially his fettucine alfredo) and reads to him from a book she is either reading or writing as he prepares dinner and they sip wine.
Quinn delighted everyone with her stories.
The parking lot at the High Point Country Club was filling quickly even as I arrived early to meet the 2022-23 Literary League’s scholarship recipient, Miranda Keith, a senior from Asheville attending High Point University. She is impressive, making the dean’s list every semester. Her major is English, with a double minor in biology and Chinese. Upon reading the academic summary that scholarship chair Martha Jobe prepared. I was impressed to discover that Keith speaks, writes and reads Mandarin Chinese! She loves “cheesy Korean television dramas.” She also works two jobs! One of her former professors stated, “Miranda is the quintessential honors student equally qualified in English and science.” She has applied for a prestigious Fulbright Scholarship to study in Taiwan. Congratulations, Miranda Keith.
As we were talking, Zoe and her mother, Angel Schroeder, owner of Sunrise Books, began setting tables with Quinn’s best-selling books “The Rose Code,” “The Diamond Eye,” “The Huntress” and “The Alice Network” for Kate Quinn’s book-signing. Although Quinn wrote a few historical books before the World War II novels, it was “The Alice Network” that marked her rise to fame when Reese Witherspoon chose it for her book club selection. Amazon picked it as best book of the month. NPR picked it as best book of the year! And the rest, as they say, is history!
The ballroom was filled with anticipation. Quinn amused as she told the group how thankful she was to walk up on stage without “face-planting (falling) because after two and a half years of author events on Zoom where I could be barefoot, in yoga pants, sitting in my chair, I’m still getting used to walking in heels!” She had her audience and added, “I really love to be among book-lovers again!”
As she recalled writing that first story about King Edward II, “It was a lot more fun than writing, ’The cat sat on the mat,’ or, ‘The quick brown fox jumped over the lazy dog.’“ She poke in detail about her last two books.
Before the dismissal the Literary League unveiled both a new logo and a new website, however the mission remains the same as in 1981, “to ignite, enhance and nurture the appreciation of literature in our community.”
