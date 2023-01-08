Just over a month ago, Jim Cain stared evil in the eye, wondering if evil might blink.
It didn’t.
Nor, however, did Cain, a former High Pointer who now lives in Raleigh but still has family here.
The intense staredown occurred in a Belgian courtroom some 4,000 miles from North Carolina. During a break in trial proceedings stemming from the deadly 2016 bombings of the Brussels Airport and a city subway station, Cain, 65, boldly walked to the front of the courtroom and faced Mohamed Abrini, an accused Islamic terrorist on trial. The attacks killed 32 innocent people, among them Alexander Pinczowski — the husband of Cain’s daughter Cameron — and Alex’s younger sister, Sascha.
The two men stood about 6 feet apart, Abrini a prisonerconfined to a large, glass cubicle specially designed for him and his fellow defendants, and Cain on the other side of the glass, a prisoner of what had happened to his family nearly seven years earlier.
Cain can’t help but harbor contempt for Abrini, whom he refers to as “the man who is in my daughter’s nightmares every night.”
Can you blame him?
And so it was that Cain flew to Belgium in early December for the start of the trial, which is expected to continue for several more months. He attended the first three days of court proceedings — not to testify, but simply to be present.
“I thought it was important — and Cameron thought it was important — that one of us be there when the trial started,” Cain says. “Because of the devastation they caused to our family, and to Alex and Sascha’s family, we — along with other victims — wanted to be there in honor and memory of our lost loved ones.”
Cain was moved by the presence of other victims — some of them missing limbs, some of them blinded — who had come to witness justice being served, just as he had. Alex and Sascha’s parents, Ed and Marjan Pinczowski, were there, too.
But Cain was alone when he walked to the front of the courtroom and stared into Abrini’s eyes.
“I wanted to get face to face with the man most responsible for killing my son-in-law,” Cain explains. “It was kind of surreal. This is the man whose face was plastered all over international media till he was captured. I wanted to look the man in the eye, because it’s hard for us to comprehend that level of evil.”
As he stared into the terrorist’s eyes, and as Abrini returned the stare, Cain was surprised at what he saw. It wasn’t so much evil as it was curiosity, as if the prisoner was asking, who is this man staring at me? How was he impacted by the bombings? What does he want?
“If I had answered him,” Cain says softly, “this is what I would say: I want this to be over for my daughter.”
The Cain family’s nightmare began on March 22, 2016, when terrorists bombed Brussels Airport and a subway station in a coordinated attack, killing 32 civilians and wounding hundreds more. Among the victims were Alex and Sascha Pinczowski — 29 and 26, respectively — who were waiting to board a flight to New York City when a homemade bomb packed with nails exploded nearby, killing them instantly.
The perpetrators reportedly belonged to the same terrorist cell that had attacked Paris in November 2015.
Naturally, the bombings exacted a toll on Cameron, the young bride who was suddenly a widow at age 25. She initially left her home in New York and returned to Raleigh to live with her parents. In the summer of 2017, she went to Amsterdam to spend some time with Alex’s parents.
“She was trying to figure out her path in life,” Cain says. “She was working for a nonprofit that helped refugees from Islamic extremism. She came back a different person and decided to get on with her life, get a job and move out of the house.”
Cameron also fell in love again and remarried, and last January she gave birth to a baby girl.
She didn’t put Brussels behind her, though. She’s the lead plaintiff in two lawsuits stemming from the bombings — one against Twitter, which Isis reportedly used to plan the attacks, and another against the Assad regime in Syria for financing the training of the terrorists.
Meanwhile, the trial against the 10 men accused in the bombings is now in its second month.
Also, the process through which victims’ family members can claim financial compensation from the Belgian government seems to be mired in red tape. For example, Alex’s life was valued at $36,000 — “which I thought was insulting,” Cain says — but Cameron’s appeal of that amount won’t be heard until December 2027.
That was another motive behind Cain’s recent trip to Belgium.
“It just stuck in my craw that 6½ years later, almost none of these victims — the people whose loved ones were killed or injured, or who were injured themselves — have had their claims resolved by the Belgian government,” Cain says. “That, to me, is outrageous. So I wanted to use the opportunity of the commencement of that trial to press the case that the government can’t let these victims suffer any longer — they’ve got to get these claims resolved.”
To that end, Cain — a successful businessman and former U.S. ambassador to Denmark — addressed the Belgian parliament during his trip last month, stressing the importance of expediting the healing closure that his daughter and the other victims and victims’ families so desperately need and desire.
“Every time a lawyer sends more questions to our daughter, every time a judge asks for more evidence, every time an insurance company asks for more documents, every time a doctor asks for another examination, it opens those searing wounds of pain,” Cain told the parliament.
Justice delayed is justice denied, Cain believes, and until those wounds are allowed to heal, evil will continue to triumph.
“It’s already been 6½ years,” he says. “Enough is enough.”
