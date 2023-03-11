JAMESTOWN
Just for the record, Virginia Washburn Rothermel doesn’t like oysters — well, she doesn’t like eating them.
Oysters, however, have been very good to the Jamestown woman, helping her find a niche in the traditionally oversaturated world of arts and crafts. Just as an oyster can transform a lowly grain of sand into a beautiful, valuable pearl, Rothermel transforms discarded oyster shells into miniature works of art that are pleasing to the eye.
She calls her artistic venture Perfectly Imperfect By Va (short for Virginia).
“We all go through stuff in life and we’re not perfect, but in God’s eyes we are,” Rothermel explains. “These shells are not perfect, and yet they are perfect … in their own way. So my thought was that they’re perfectly imperfect, just like us.”
For her creations, Rothermel employs the ancient art of decoupage, cutting out tiny pictures or designs — anything from a painted rose or photo of a loved one to the mascot of your favorite college basketball team — and affixing them to the inside of the oyster shell with a layer of clear finish.
The completed shells then can be used as Christmas tree ornaments, wedding favors, decorative knick-knacks for a shelf, bottle charms, or in some other manner as you see fit. If you have a dozen or more shells, they can be incorporated into a wreath.
Rothermel, a nurse who also teaches at Ragsdale High School, claims she has no artistic background.
“I mean, I couldn’t even draw a stick figure,” she says with a chuckle. “But this is not painting — it’s decoupage — and I think the shells turn out pretty good.”
Rothermel began making her oyster shell art around November 2021, after undergoing knee surgery for a torn meniscus. Knowing she was going to be out of work for a while — and inspired by similar shell art she had seen elsewhere — she grabbed a few oyster shells to take home after dining at Jamestown’s Full Moon Oyster Bar with friends.
The outcome has left her, well, shell-shocked.
“I just thought it might be something fun to do,” she says. “But I started making some and posting them online, and my friends started buying them. Then their friends started buying them, and it just took off from there. It’s been phenomenal.”
Today, she guesses she’s made somewhere in the neighborhood of 5,000 decorative oyster shells … and counting.
After more than a year of decorating shells, Rothermel — with some assistance from her husband, Bill — has her process down pat. It begins with cleaning the shells, which she gets from various sources, including Full Moon.
“They’re obviously very dirty,” she says. “Oysters are bottom-feeders, so they’re full of bacteria. They have to soak in a Clorox solution. They recommend 24 hours, but I do 48.”
If the mussel is still attached to the shell, Bill detaches that. Rothermel soaks the shells again in dish detergent, scrubs them front and back with a brush, and lets them dry. Then she covers the shell with a high-gloss finish — she prefers Mod Podge, which she buys from Amazon — and decides what image to put on the shell.
“Sometimes the shell tells me what needs to go on it, and sometimes I decide,” Rothermel says.
She cuts out the image and places it on the inside of the shell, then covers it with a thick layer of Mod Podge. Once it has dried, Bill drills a small hole in the shell if it’s going to be a Christmas tree ornament.
Rothermel gets her pictures from a variety of sources, including old books, magazines, napkins and the internet.
“Just wherever I find something I like,” she says.
She also uses photographs provided by customers who want a custom, personalized shell.
“I had a lady recently whose son had committed suicide, and she sent me pictures of him,” Rothermel says. “A friend’s mom passed away, so she wanted an ornament with her mother’s picture on it. I do a lot of shells with pictures of people’s pets.”
Sometimes she’ll use a gold leaf pen to put a gold border on the shell’s outer edge.
Rothermel sells her finished shells for $10 apiece, sometimes more for custom orders, and business is good. Holidays and life milestones such as weddings, birthdays and new babies generate a lot of orders.
“I’ve also done a lot for people with cancer and donated a bunch for different things like that,” she says. “That gives me lots of joy. It’s not much, but it’s just something special to let people know that somebody’s thinking about them.”
To see examples of Rothermel’s work, visit her website at perfectlyimperfectbyva.com. You can contact her at 336-689-4599 or perfectlyimperfectbyva@gmail.com.
