“What have I done to cause my 18-month-old son to reject me?” asks a new dad. Whenever he tries to hold his son to feed, dress or change him, the child puts up great resistance and screams hysterically for his mother.

Actually, Dad is describing behavior that is not at all unusual for this age child. It has its roots in the fact that with rare exception, the parent who has been at the child’s beck-and-call until now has been the mother. During infancy and early toddlerhood, even the most well-intentioned father typically is considerably less involved with his child than is his wife.

Trending Videos