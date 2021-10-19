Last week I was a little under the weather and I also picked up an upper respiratory virus, which I had not experienced in three years. These viruses know when you are vulnerable and come after you. In addition, cooler weather has kicked in. During cooler weather most of us become less physically active without hot weather outdoor activities to stimulate us, so gaining some extra body weight can often be an additional fact of life. We also know that with weight gain, blood pressure, as well as unhealthy cholesterol, can rise in our bodies. Recent research suggests maybe a good bowl of pinto beans and some hot tea will counteract it all. So, I turned to a mealtime bowl of beans over several days along with Lemon Zinger herbal tea and I felt better in two days.
Lemon Zinger tea is “all herbal” containing real lemons, lemongrass and hibiscus, giving the tea a tangy taste and ruby-red color, and it is good year-round. In a controlled 2009 research study, drinking three cups of herbal tea containing hibiscus each day lowered blood pressure. "Most of the commercial herbal tea blends in the United States contain hibiscus," said Diane L. McKay, PhD, of Tufts University in Boston (2009). Overall, drinking blends of hibiscus tea lowered systolic blood pressure - the top number in the blood pressure reading - by an average of 7 points.
STUDY DETAILS
The study was sponsored by the ARS, which is the main research agency for the US Department of Agriculture. In a clinical trial, McKay tested 65 volunteers, aged 30 to 70 years, whose systolic blood pressure was 120 to 150 (mm Hg) and whose diastolic blood pressure was 95 (mm Hg) or less at the start of the study. Long term blood pressure readings of 120 over 80 or greater are often considered a risk factor for heart disease, stroke and kidney disease. For six weeks, about half the group was randomly selected to drink three cups of Hibiscus tea daily. The others drank a placebo beverage containing artificial Hibiscus flavoring and color. All participants were advised to follow their usual diet and maintain their normal level of activity. Before the start of the study, blood pressure was measured twice, one week apart, and at weekly intervals thereafter.
RESULTS: The findings show that the volunteers who drank hibiscus tea had a 7.2 point drop in their systolic blood pressure, compared to a 1.3 point drop in the volunteers who drank the placebo beverage. But don’t ever change your diet or add herbal ingredients to your foods without checking with your doctor first. People are different and don’t get the same results.
BEANS ARE GOOD
I have always loved beans of all types throughout the year, so I like to know they can be good for me. Another researcher, Lydia A. Bazzano, MD, of Tulane University, in 2009 in New Orleans, suggested that to lower cholesterol, we should consume at least three cups of dry beans and peas, or legumes, a week to help to lower cholesterol levels. In her study, total cholesterol in those who ate a legume-rich diet for at least three weeks dropped by an average of 14 points compared to those on placebo. LDL cholesterol dropped by an average of 11 points more in the group eating lots of beans.
HERBAL TEAS
Of course, there are many types of herbs that are used in teas. Celestial Seasonings Tea Company has dozens of varieties with names like Wild Forest Blackberry, Bengal Spice, Chamomile, Ginger, Lemon Lavender Lane, Mint Magic and Wild Berry Zinger. Other tea companies follow suit. But it is good to know that you can grow some flavorful herbal teas in your backyard. In fact, there is a book, “Growing Your Own Tea Garden: The Guide to Growing and Harvesting Flavorful Teas in Your Backyard” (Companion House Books). The book describes how you can create your own blends to help with stress, boost immunity and possibly soothe headaches according to herbal lore. Backyard herbal tea growers will generally have some combinations of several of these herbs: lemon verbena, peppermint, rose hips, lavender, chamomile, bergamot, hibiscus, and ginger. Some folks even go so far as to grow real tea plants which are in the Camellia family.
So, if you have the space and the hankering to tinker with herbal teas in your own backyard, there are numerous books like this one to use as a resource and maybe sip your own backyard teas throughout the winter. And of course, you can always grow some beans.
