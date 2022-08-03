DEAR DR. FOX: I was surprised that you suggested feeding high-quality baby food to someone’s elderly Yorkie recently. I stopped adding baby food to my dogs’ meals due to reports of high levels of heavy metals being found in many baby foods. Has that improved, and is it now safe to feed baby food to our dogs? — E.M., Juno Beach, Florida

DEAR E.M.: You raise a very important issue, and I am glad to have this opportunity to clarify. I never advise feeding baby foods on a regular basis to dogs and cats — only when they are off their food and their appetites need to be stimulated, which meaty baby foods generally do. The short duration in this scenario should not expose them to any significant risk from the heavy metal contaminants in many baby foods.

