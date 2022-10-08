First, my heart and prayers go out to those who suffered loss through the ravaging effects of Hurricane Ian. We in High Point were fortunate and are thankful.
High Point is fortunate and thankful in so many ways as our name is being recognized around the world not just for our furniture but for our amazing university. That point was evidenced recently as a couple from Palm Beach, Florida, and Bermuda whose daughter is a senior at High Point University thanked President Nido Qubein for the privilege of giving $30 million to help build the university’s new library! Yes, they considered it a “privilege” to give $30 million to our city’s High Point University.
Consider this, John and Lorraine Charman’s daughter, Olivia, could have chosen any college or university in the world to attend. She chose High Point University! She is an exemplary student, majoring in two disciplines and on the dean’s list throughout. Olivia is truly extraordinary! So are her parents.
John began his career in insurance at Lloyd’s of London. He was known as the “King of the London Insurance Market.” That was the beginning. He acquired and founded several insurance companies and recently retired as CEO and chairman of the board of directors of Sompo Holdings. Lorraine retired from Axis Capital Holdings as an executive in 2006.
I was fortunate to be among those attending the announcement of the generous gift in the lobby of HPU’s Kahn Hotel and the ensuing dinner at Alo, the restaurant at the hotel. It began with a social hour. I was in awe noticing the donors, benefactors and friends who are so devoted to HPU. Just to name a few, there were Christine “Christy” and David Cottrell, who traveled from Virginia. There were Earl and Kitty Congdon, who do so much for our community; Steve Bell of Greensboro, who recently established an endowment; former chair of the board of trustees Jack Finch and his wife, Donna; former chair Dick Vert; former chair Richard Budd and his wife, Sylvia; Elizabeth Aldridge; and the list goes on. Now High Point’s amazing Bob Brown, who attended with Dr. Joy Bailey, is the past chair of the board as Chris Henson, 1983 HPU graduate and former BB &T president and chief operating officer, is the new chair.
All became quiet as Qubein stepped to the podium centered between an American and a British flag: “I often say we are blessed at High Point University in wondrous ways, and one of the great ways we are blessed is to have the support of our board of trustees, the support of our community of High Point, friends, and parents who step up and step out every time there is a need on this campus.”
At this festive occasion, Qubein asked HPU Trustee Michael Brown, former senior minister at Marble Collegiate Church, where Norman Vincent Peale served for 52 years in New York City, to “bless this gift and make it multiply!” Today Brown is an adjunct instructor in religion at HPU in as well as a motivational speaker and writer.
Angela Bauer, senior vice president of academic affairs, described the library perfectly as the “gateway to knowledge.” She continued, “Regardless of their academic major or their professional path, this space will hold the records of our past. It will make available the stories we have lived, and foster in students the wisdom and judgment to create a better future.”
Bauer shared her recollections as a child of weekly trips to the library checking out books: “My mother understood the power of the written word to open doors for me that were shut for her. It was these trips to the library that fueled in me a lifelong love of learning and led me to believe what was possible.”
Qubein described what will be the Charman Library, estimated to cost $80 million to $100 million (no money will be borrowed), 140,000 square feet and four stories tall. There will be classrooms, innovative learning. After Qubein amusingly told the Charmans they would be staying in the HPU Kahn Hotel for “free,” he turned the mike over to John Charman.
He immediately proved his sense of humor as after the laughter subsided, he said in his distinguished British accent, “I am very privileged to be able to get a word in edgewise when sharing the stage with Nido!” Then he continued, “He is such a wonderful person who has opened our lives the past two and a half years beyond anything I can possibly describe. We are here today, and our daughter is here today, because of him. From us as a family we thank you most sincerely.”
Charman quoted Albert Einstein, “The location of your library is the only thing that you absolutely have to know.” This quote brought back memories and emotions to his wife, Lorraine, who remembered her late working-class father, who tore down walls in their home to build bookshelves from floor to ceiling.
John was more formal as he said, “Thank you for letting us partner with HPU to build a truly wonderful library. When I was a young man, the library was the heart and soul of our community. That Lorraine and I being able to provide such a wonderful place where students can find and develop their capabilities to become extraordinary is a wonderful privilege. Finally as a fitting tribute to Dr. Qubein, Nido, his vision for HPU. It’s our strong belief that what a university thinks about its library reflects how it feels about education as a whole. Lorraine, I and Olivia thank you for the opportunity!”
An incredible dinner worthy of three Michelin stars (the highest rating) was served in Alo, including a champagne toast to the Charmans.
