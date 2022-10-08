First, my heart and prayers go out to those who suffered loss through the ravaging effects of Hurricane Ian. We in High Point were fortunate and are thankful.

High Point is fortunate and thankful in so many ways as our name is being recognized around the world not just for our furniture but for our amazing university. That point was evidenced recently as a couple from Palm Beach, Florida, and Bermuda whose daughter is a senior at High Point University thanked President Nido Qubein for the privilege of giving $30 million to help build the university’s new library! Yes, they considered it a “privilege” to give $30 million to our city’s High Point University.

