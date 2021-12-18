HIGH POINT
For at least a quarter-century, the old cross has stood like a sentinel on Eastchester Drive, watching over the countless motorists who traverse that well-traveled road day after day.
Through the years, though, the elements have exacted a brutal toll on the familiar metal cross, transforming its once pristine white sheen to an unsightly coat of rust and rendering it more of an old, ragged cross than the symbolic old, rugged cross sung about in beloved hymns of the faith.
Finally, it became more than Libby Scandale could bear to see.
“For years, I have driven by this cross and winced, because it really bothered me visually,” said Scandale, who lives in Greensboro but teaches at High Point University and is a member of Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church.
“The cross of Christ represents the work He did for the world, and while I don’t think a cross should be fancy or pretty, I still felt it needed to show the honor that should be given to that symbol.”
Scandale spoke to her pastor at Wesley Memorial, the Rev. Jeff Patterson, who agreed that the old cross needed a facelift and that the church could undertake the project. The restoration was completed by the first of November.
Drivers who pass the cross every day are likely familiar with it — at approximately 26 feet tall, it’s hard to miss — but they may not know its history. Positioned on Eastchester Drive at the Bridges Drive intersection, the cross stands on the property of the John Wesley Camp, where old-timey revivals known as “camp meetings” have been held since the early 1940s.
According to Steve Wood, president of the camp’s board of directors, the cross was erected around 1995 or 1996, thanks to the efforts of the Rev. Charles Walker, a local United Methodist Church pastor who volunteered at the camp. A similar cross had been placed at Walker’s church in the Trinity area, and he thought the camp property could use one, too.
The cross was made with a pair of metal I-beams left over from a construction project, Wood says, and it likely turned a lot of heads when it was initially erected. Eventually, though, those I-beams began to rust, ultimately leading to the recent restoration project, a collaboration between the camp and Wesley Memorial.
Patterson, the senior pastor at Wesley Memorial, said getting involved in the project was an easy decision.
“We wanted the cross to stand brightly on busy Eastchester Drive as a witness to the gospel of Jesus Christ,” he said. “And we did it in memory of all the great preachers that God has used to change lives over the years at the camp meeting.”
For the work itself, Scandale contacted Clinton Painting Services of Greensboro.
“As tall as that cross is,” she said, “I knew this was not a DIY (do-it-yourself) project.”
Robert Clinton, owner of Clinton Painting Services, said restoring the cross was about a three-day project.
“Mother Nature had really gotten to it,” he said. “So we stripped it — we took it back to bare metal — and we scraped, sanded and grinded. Then we put a really good primer on it that’s designed to prevent future rusting, and we put a couple of top coats on it to make it look nice. It’s a beautiful cross, and I’m glad to know I had a hand in getting it looking good for the community.”
So is Libby Scandale, who no longer winces when she drives by the cross.
“Oh, it looks so much better,” she said. “It’s a dream come true to see it looking so good.”
jtomlin@hpenews.com | 336-888-3579
