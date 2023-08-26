Last time I wrote for this column, I ended by saying Jesus came to live a real human life, to really suffer, and really die, and by rising from the dead, to be with us through our whole lives, and especially when we are struggling. I want to begin with that statement, with which I believe all Christians agree, in order to focus on a struggle for acceptance that some of our brothers and sisters have. We all know that isolation is a big problem in our society today. Even with all the social media, and maybe because of it, sometimes isolation comes from the feeling some individuals have that they do not have a real community of people in which they can be accepted. We are social creatures, and healthy, abundant life seems to happen best in community. The struggle is often feeling like they are alone in their experience, or that they don’t have a community that can understand and accept what they are going through.
I heard this isolation powerfully redeemed in a young man who came to an event that my eldest child organized back in 2021. We were emerging from the pandemic, and I went to this event that celebrated the LGBTQ+ community in the small town where I lived at the time. It was to be a positive, family-friendly event. But as this was a small semi-rural town, and such an event had never been held there before, there was some question of how it would be received and truly if anyone would even come. But that sunny day the organizers were surprised that hundreds of people showed up to show their support for these neighbors. It was a powerful event, and one young man, I would estimate 13 or 14 years old, got up to the mic when people were sharing testimonies of their experiences. He said with tears in his eyes, “I thought I was the only one.”
