DEAR DR. FOX: I am a 74-year-old retired lawyer living in south Florida. I read your recent column titled "Is Mentioning the World's Overpopulation Now Taboo?"

I have been concerned about overpopulation since my undergraduate college days, inspired by Paul Ehrlich, but it seems like no one has been interested in it since the '90s. I don't get it. Worse, most media commentary is centered on the "crisis" of not enough people being born to maintain and support the growth society, and its environmental consumption we seem to require.

Send all mail to animaldocfox@gmail.com or to Dr. Michael Fox in care of Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106. The volume of mail received prohibits personal replies, but questions and comments of general interest will be discussed in future columns. Visit Dr. Fox's website at DrFoxOneHealth.com.