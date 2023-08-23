DEAR DR. FOX: I am a 74-year-old retired lawyer living in south Florida. I read your recent column titled "Is Mentioning the World's Overpopulation Now Taboo?"
I have been concerned about overpopulation since my undergraduate college days, inspired by Paul Ehrlich, but it seems like no one has been interested in it since the '90s. I don't get it. Worse, most media commentary is centered on the "crisis" of not enough people being born to maintain and support the growth society, and its environmental consumption we seem to require.
I don't think the species Homo sapiens is equipped to continue for much longer; we will become another extinct branch on the evolutionary tree. But before we are finished, look out, fellow life forms. – D.A., West Palm Beach, Florida
DEAR D.A.: Mother Nature's "retribution" to rectify what amounts to a planetary infestation of Homo sapiens is self-evident. All of this is clearly spelled out in a 1992 message from the Hopi people, delivered to the United Nations in a speech by Thomas Banyacya (read the statement on my website: drfoxonehealth.com/post/the-hopi-message-prophecy).
Albert Schweitzer also encapsulated this message in his assertion, "Until he extends the circle of his compassion to all living things, man will not himself find peace."
Books such as Paul Ehrlich's "The Population Bomb" (published in 1968), Frances Moore Lappe's "Diet for a Small Planet" (1971), Rachel Carson's "Silent Spring" (1962) and the Club of Rome report "Limits to Growth" (1972) helped galvanize public concern and sparked several nonprofit organizations dedicated to addressing these concerns. But they did not turn the tide.
I still have faith in the powers of reason and sound science and our survival instinct being enlightened by understanding that our well-being is inseparable from that of other creatures who sustain the natural environment. This fact is a core element of the One Health movement.
Lone Star tick causes serious allergy
A bite from a Lone Star tick can make consumers allergic to beef, dairy and gelatin, triggering the so-called "alpha-gal syndrome." Symptoms include a rash or hives; dizziness; fatigue; difficulty breathing; lowered blood pressure; stomach pain; swelling of the eyelids, lips, throat and/or tongue; joint pain; and generalized inflammation.
The condition may be under-diagnosed, and the CDC estimates up to 450,000 people across the U.S. have been affected by this allergy. This is yet another reason to go vegan!
Air-dried food better for dogs
Air-dried dog food is made by gently drying the raw ingredients using high-velocity air, humidity and minimal heat. To learn more about this relatively new class of highly nutritious dog food – and, in my professional opinion, a safer alternative to the BARF/raw food craze – read this excellent synopsis in Animal Wellness magazine: animalwellnessmagazine.com/the-benefits-of-air-dried-dog-food.
Send all mail to animaldocfox@gmail.com or to Dr. Michael Fox in care of Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106. Visit Dr. Fox's website at DrFoxOneHealth.com.
