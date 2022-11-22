I can hardly believe that it is “tis the season” already. Though normally chronological order is my mode of operation, this week is an exception. Autumn is the time for college homecoming, and what a wonderful weekend it was for High Point University.
My first event was the Alumni Awards Ceremony. Alumni and guests first gathered in Callicutt Auditorium of Congdon Hall for the ceremony, followed by the reception. Bradley Taylor, senior director of alumni engagement, was the first to step to the podium. After a warm welcome he commented, “Alumni weekend gives a great opportunity to rekindle those lifelong friendships made at HPU. Your homecoming is also a time to explore our ever growing and transforming High Point University.” He added, “HPU has a rich, 98-year history. In under two years we're up for the centennial celebration. It's going to be a wonderful year to celebrate.”
I, for one, look forward to HPU in 2024! Imagine the unimaginable defines HPU!
Now on with the show. First, the Top 10 Under 10 (years since graduated) Awards were recognized. They traveled here from all over the country. Their accomplishments in their young careers were impressive. One in particular is notable for High Pointers, and she only graduated in 2020! Her name is Emily Cross from Marblehead, Massachusetts. She interned with Blakely Financial (I love Rob and Donna Blakely, who were there to support her!) and now opened a branch of Blakeley Financial in Salem, Massachusetts.
The first major award was The President’s Award, presented to Steve Scott, class of ’98. Scott had a stellar career at BB&T and in the merger with SunTrust led the corporate cybersecurity at what became Truist. He said, “I never imagined that a sharecropper’s son from a rural eastern North Carolina farm would one day stand here to receive this award.” After he thanked many people, including President Nido Qubein, he added, “I had many mentors and leaders who have helped me be successful. One leader in particular has been an inspiration to me. His name is Chris Henson. His leadership and character exemplify the virtues and values of HPU.” Henson is now the chair of the HPU Board of Trustees. Scott thanked his wife, Debbie, and their children too!
The Alumni Service Award went to High Pointer Linda Chafin. After graduating High Point College, she began her accounting career as an adjunct instructor, then went to the United Way and later opened her own firm. She served on several boards in High Point and throughout the Triad, was a guardian ad litem for abused and neglected children, and supported her alma mater with scholarships and philanthropic investments. She is a proud member of the Steel Magnolias and more. While she was growing up in Asheville, Chafin said, her parents “instilled in us the duty to serve God, others, and our country. Here at HPU we refer to it as God, family, and country.” She then thanked her family, including her husband, Tom, for being in her life.
Bill Fidler, the recipient of the Alumni of the Year Award, is a native of Lebanon, Pennsylvania, now living in Kentucky. Fidler is the chair of the HPU Board of Visitors and an avid HPU supporter and advocate. He began his career in chemical distribution, rising to president of Brenntag North America Inc. He remained a stalwart in that industry. At HPU, the William A. Fidler Scholarship has been established with a seven-figure planned gift. “It’s wonderful to see what’s happened to this university in 53 years. We are here to impact and influence. I hear Dr. Qubein talk about that all the time. I see this premier life skills university having such an impact on the students, families, alumni, and community of High Point.” Fidler thanked his family and added, “If my 16 grandchildren want help from Gramma and Papa to go to school, it will be at High Point University!”
Many people attending the reception knew the recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award, James “Jim” Surratt from Thomasville. He began his stellar career as a teacher in Guilford County Schools, rising to superintendent in North Carolina, Texas, and Florida. He and his wife, Elizabeth, as parents of a child with autism, established a seven-figure gift to establish the Surratt Scholarship to support special education. “As a boy it was thought, our greatest achievement beyond playing on the football team was to go work in the furniture factory. I never expected to be traveling this journey and being here tonight. Thank you for this high honor.”
A reception followed. Now quickly on to the dedication of the Murdock Patriots Plaza.
Among all the activities of the alumni weekend, there was a tranquil aura around the Patriot’s Plaza as I arrived for the dedication. This was a gift from Jerry and Joan Murdock, who in addition made a seven-figure endowment for Jerry and Joan Murdock Scholarship.
Qubein told the amazing story of the founder of IPS Packaging: “Jerry W. Murdoch embodies the American dream. This gentleman who grew up in a Winston-Salem orphanage and attended HPU on a scholarship. He served in the U.S. Navy. How appropriate it is that a veteran would choose to name the Patriots Plaza on this campus. Even the furniture is red, white, and blue. We have many events at Patriots Plaza, one of them is on 9/11.”
Among the guests was Bill Davidson and John Tuttle. who also grew up at the Methodist Children’s Home. Jerry was one of 12 children. His father could no longer care for them after his mother passed away.
Jerry stepped up and after recognizing his lifelong friends said, “I have so much to be thankful for.” He spoke about rising at 3 a.m. to milk the cows at the children’s home, and he continued: “I’m probably not the smartest person here, but none have outworked me. I told my competitor one time, ‘You may be smarter than me, but I am going to get the business because I am going to outwork you.’ He came back to me and said I had inspired him.”
Murdock added, “Life has been good to me. God has blessed me!”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.