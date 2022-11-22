I can hardly believe that it is “tis the season” already. Though normally chronological order is my mode of operation, this week is an exception. Autumn is the time for college homecoming, and what a wonderful weekend it was for High Point University.

My first event was the Alumni Awards Ceremony. Alumni and guests first gathered in Callicutt Auditorium of Congdon Hall for the ceremony, followed by the reception. Bradley Taylor, senior director of alumni engagement, was the first to step to the podium. After a warm welcome he commented, “Alumni weekend gives a great opportunity to rekindle those lifelong friendships made at HPU. Your homecoming is also a time to explore our ever growing and transforming High Point University.” He added, “HPU has a rich, 98-year history. In under two years we're up for the centennial celebration. It's going to be a wonderful year to celebrate.”

