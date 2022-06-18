Randall Johnson was all smiles! It was a fabulous Saturday afternoon. There was music, popcorn, laughter and singing, happy faces everywhere. Are you wondering yet? You would know if you were there. The “Disney: A Dream is a Wish” was just one of the many free — yes, free — events offered as part of High Point University’s Community Enrichment Program. Others included the popular “Rain: A Tribute to the Beatles,” the Arbor Day celebration and the preview of actor/writer/director Dean Cain’s movie “Little Angels.”
This high-tech Disney concert was endowed by our friend Randall Johnson through the Randall Thomas Johnson Guest Artist Program Endowment. Johnson previously sponsored HPU’s international piano vompetition. Johnson also gave HPU with the Steinway piano that is in the lobby at the Qubein Arena and Conference Center.
To everyone’s surprise (well, maybe not) the response to the free Disney spectacular was so immense that instead of one show, a second show had to be quickly scheduled. I was at the first showing and estimate that over 3,500 were in attendance in the Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena. (And yes, President Nido Qubein, I did spot you up there with your grandchildren enjoying the show and eating popcorn!) By the way the HPU president and First Lady Mariana’s grandchildren count is now up to eight. Congratulations, Deena and Brad! Did I hear nine yet?
This Disney concert was a collaboration with the HPU Community Orchestra and four professional “Broadway-caliber” singers. The stage was set as the HPU Community Orchestra played selections from many Disney classics such as “The Lion King,” “The Little Mermaid,” “Beauty and the Beast” and “Frozen.” The huge four-way screen in the center of the arena (normally a basketball scoreboard) became a showcase for the Disney singers and scenes from the animated movies. It was so adorable to see so many of the little girls come dressed as their favorite Disney characters, most notably Belle.
This orchestra is an impressive commingling of HPU students, faculty, staff, and members of the Triad community. The familiar Disney tunes emanating from the orchestral instruments were mesmerizing as the voices of the vocalists resounded throughout the filled arena. The orchestra was led by Brian Meixner, associate professor of music. Meixner among other musical accomplishments is the founder, music director, and president of the North Carolina Brass Band and is an active euphonium soloist! I admit, I was not familiar with a euphonium, a brass instrument similar to a baritone horn. It plays a slightly higher range of notes than a tuba. Now we all know!
There was thunderous applause as the show ended. Johnson hosted a reception in the David and Amy Smith Hospitality Suite featuring the performers. I hadn’t seen Johnson in a while, so it was wonderful to see him and his dear friend Mary Pendergraph, who accompanied him to his deservedly “reserved seat.”
Disney vocalist Whitney Claire Kaufman really intermingled with the reception guests. A seasoned performer, Kaufman is from Los Angeles and made her symphony debut when she was just 7 years old! What a talent! Thank you, Randall Johnson.
Johnson also attended this next event. Dean Cain, HPU’s actor in residence previewed his movie, “Little Angels,” in HPU’s Podell Extraordinaire Cinema. Cain, a former professional football player, is best known for playing the role of Clark Kent/Superman in the 1990s television series “Lois and Clark.” Cain expanded his illustrious resume in the making of Little Angels as he wrote the script, directed and starred in the movie.
He chose to preview the film in High Point, specifically at HPU. You probably know that Dean’s son Christopher attends HPU and is a rising senior. You know the term, “It came down to the last minute,” in this case, it did. The final cut of Cain’s movie was delivered literally three minutes before “show time”!
Cain spoke before the viewing: “It is a family movie in the vein of the ‘Bad News Bears,’ feel free to laugh, clap, but no booing, please!” There was plenty of laughter (I think Cain gave a sigh of relief) throughout the film. It is the story of a college football coach (Cain) who gets suspended for making a comment about a female athlete. He also must serve 50 hours of community service coaching an under-13 girls’ soccer team of underachievers, at best. He finds redemption, romance, and mischief along the way.
Afterwards there was a Q-and-A session with moderator HPU senior Lena Corrado of Mahwah, New Jersey. I sat next to her during the viewing. Corrado, who graduated in May, interned her senior year has a great job with Warner Brothers in Atlanta. She loves postproduction editing.
One of the questions posed to Cain was, “What brought you to High Point?” His answer: “It was my son. He took a gap year after high school and traveled the world with me. He saw my travel schedule was hard and said, ‘I think I am ready to go to college.’ We went to look at schools in Australia and Europe. When I worked on ‘Supergirl’ there was an actor, Chris Wood, who went to Elon. We looked at Elon and then we came and looked at High Point. You see signs up at High Point, ‘Welcome home,’ that was a big part for him. That is why he chose it. HPU is like home. I couldn’t be happier!”
Cain, who is a son of a director, was asked what it was like working on a film with his family. “My entire family worked on this film. It was wonderful. My son was there. Since my son is my favorite person on earth, I want him around me whenever possible.”
These are just two of the events offered free by the HPU Community Enrichment Program. HPU President Qubein said, “We want to bring the entire community together.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.