Every year I get lots of questions from readers about when and how to prune trees, shrubs and perennials. Just follow these “P’s”: Proper pruning provides plant protection and plenty of flowers, fruit, or growth. Correct pruning is one of the most important parts of landscape maintenance. Many shrubs and trees will grow into perfect specimens with very little pruning. With a few basic principles, you will be able to prune almost any plant properly.
Five reasons to prune
There are five basic reasons or occasions to prune: health, location, shape, flowering and transplanting. The health of the plant is often improved if the plant has dead, diseased or damaged wood. Sometimes, the wrong plant for its location was chosen and it will grow too big for the spot and it simply needs to be made smaller. A formal hedge or a special effect plant such as an espalier, topiary or “tree form” shape is desired and needs frequent pruning to maintain the shape.
Flowering plants often need pruning to encourage branching and increase flower display and in the case of fruits, increase the yields. When transplanting large plants or trees, it is necessary to reduce the top of the plant or the branching to balance the remaining root system with the above ground portions to lessen transplant shock.
Proper pruning should accentuate a plant's natural characteristics such as shape, size, color, form or texture. So, pruning will enhance the natural beauty and features of each plant. It is quite amusing to see a row of small leaf hollies in front of a building and each one is pruned into a little ball, and they are all different sizes.
Pruning techniques
There are two main techniques in pruning: thinning and heading back. Thinning is the removal of entire branches from the plant all the way back to the main trunk or to ground level. I have seen Chinese (Cornuta rotunda) holly and azaleas pruned this way and they miraculously grow back. This is called rejuvenation pruning. But remember that if you prune juniper or cedar type plants like this, they generally will not grow back and most likely will die. Most juniper types should be lightly tip-pruned if at all.
Heading back is shortening the length of each branch. Hedge trimming is a form of this method and is called shearing. Problems in pruning occur when one of these methods is repeatedly used without the other method on the same plant.
For example, repeated heading back with no thinning results in a top-heavy plant. Dense top growth reduces sunlight penetration and results in a loss of foliage inside the plant. Crepe myrtles are often pruned this way and they may do fine for several years, but eventually disease or loss of photosynthesis due to leaf loss catches up to the plants and shortens their lives.
Repeated thinning and no heading back results in a plant with long, spindly, often very weak branches, which gives the plant a scraggly appearance. Corrective pruning can be done at any time. Prune when the plant needs it. Most people just ‘shear’ all their plants into balls or rectangles because it does not require judicial thinking and takes less time. Proper pruning should employ both methods of thinning and heading back on most plants for optimal health, flowering beauty, growth and prolonged life. Anything else will mean less than optimal plant health, more disease, more insects and a shortened life.
Four plant pruning groups
There are four basic groups of shrubs that require different pruning techniques. Broadleaf and narrow leaf evergreens should be pruned during their dormant season, which for the North Carolina Piedmont begins in mid-November and lasts until early March.
Spring flowering trees and shrubs should be pruned immediately after flowering for maximum blooming the following year. If you prune them in the dormant season the plant will not be hurt but you will get fewer blooms.
Summer flowering shrubs and trees should be pruned during their dormant period because the flower buds for the next year develop on new growth that year.
Fruit or berry producing shrubs should be pruned lightly each season after fruit production. The flower production will only be reduced slightly for the next year.
Know your plants, think before pruning and you will be successful.
