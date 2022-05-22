Okay that is a misleading headline. As I often say, “Perfection is Elusive” but you can still seek it. Nevertheless, here are some good pointers and practices that you can use to enhance your life and interact with your landscape through the use of plants.
Grow Food
Plant a garden for fresh food. Create your own nutrition.Growing your own food builds confidence and self-reliance, as well as security over an unsafe food supply. Grow your own and you know where it came from. With a small plot of ground or large containers, anyone can grow some small amount of food to add to the table.
The easiest to grow vegetables are green beans, leaf lettuce, tomatoes, squash of all types, cucumbers, beans for drying, such as black eyes or limas, turnips, leafy greens and sweet or hot peppers. You can also find varieties of any of these that can be grown in small spaces or containers.
Landscapes
Plant a landscape to add real estate value as well as surround yourself with natural beauty from Mother Nature. As you plant your landscape, lay out the beds in bold plantings because large beds give a greater visual impact than many small beds. Masses of colors are more dramatic than sprinkles of color.
Follow several tips for maximum interest in the landscape:
• Keep color combinations within a bed simple. That is, use one or two colors in the same spectrum such as pink and red OR use one to three contrasting colors such as pink, blue and white.
• Use different plant forms and heights in groups to provide interest.
• Brighten and cheer dark areas with bright colors such as white or yellow.
• Use white for areas that will be used at night because white reflects small amounts of light or moonlight.
• Mix in perennials with annual flowers, as well as shrubs and plants with red berries.
• Use seasonal blooming shrubs such as caryopteris, buddleia, weigela, forsythia and hydrangea.
• To add an additional dimension to your landscape, use perennials that have fragrance such as dianthus, peony, Asian lilies, and lavender. Example: near my front home entrance I have planted several plants that will have sequential aroma from March through May. Mine are Viburnum burkwoodii, hyacinths, lilies, bearded iris, dianthus, pinks and gardenias.
• Remember that beds of flowers can be viewed from several different directions.
• Combine flowers with bulbs for a longer season of color.
A simple to-do list for landscapes now that will last until autumn.
Fertilizing
• Fertilize azaleas after they bloom.
• Fertilize annuals, shrubs, and trees that were not fertilized in the fall.
Planting
• Plant summer bulbs.
• After the last frost, plant herbs and warm-season vegetables.
• The following warm-weather vegetables can be planted this month: green beans, cucumbers, squash, pumpkins, tomatoes, peppers, eggplant, sweet potatoes, melons, Swiss chard, beets, cantaloupe, and corn.
• Replace cool-season annuals, such as pansies with summer annuals.
• Plant perennial seeds, such as hollyhock, coreopsis, daisy, phlox, and Sweet William.
• Plant small fruit plants, such as strawberry, blueberry and blackberry.
Pruning
• Cut back butterfly bushes to approximately thirty inches.
• Cut back ornamental grasses close to the ground.
• Prune azaleas after they bloom.
• Pinch chrysanthemums to promote later bloom.
Spraying
• Spray insect oil or use as commercial spray mix on fruit trees just after they bloom.
• Check azaleas, rhododendron, and pyracantha for lace bugs. Treat with an insecticide if necessary.
• Spray roses before buds open.
• Begin spraying to control poison ivy, honeysuckle, and kudzu with a recommended herbicide.
Lawn care
• Start mowing tall fescue to three inches.
• Begin irrigation.
• Fertilize warm-season grasses.
• Do not fertilize cool-season grasses, such as tall fescue, Kentucky bluegrass and fine fescue now.
And always remember a major Gardener’s Commandment: “Thou shalt let no weed go to seed.” An average weed has 25,000 seeds and you want a flower bed, not a weed bed. Remove them and you will have another step towards perfection.
Gwyn Riddick is a North Carolina Certified Plantsman and former owner of Riddick Greenhouses & Nursery. He is a Fellow of the Natural Resources Leadership Institute (NCSU). If you have gardening questions, send them to Gwyn Riddick at The High Point Enterprise, 213 Woodbine St., High Point, N.C. 27260, or email gwynriddick@gmail.com.
