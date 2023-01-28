DEAR READERS: Social animals often engage in reciprocal grooming (or preening, if they are birds). This is a caregiving behavior that has a bonding function and is indicative of animals’ empathy and compassion. And it is clearly enjoyable! I strongly advise people who have dogs and cats, as well as those with horses and other animals who enjoy a good brushing, to do so on a daily basis.

This is not only a way to express affection, but it also helps stimulate the skin and keep the coat healthy, preventing knots and tangles in those with long fur. Brushing reduces cats’ need to self-groom and risk developing hairballs in their stomachs to gag up later. It also removes dead skin cells that could block sebaceous (oil) glands, which is beneficial to the many dogs that are susceptible to developing sebaceous cysts that often require surgical intervention. Brushing and grooming also help with the early detection of fleas and ticks.

