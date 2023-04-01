This is a poser. How do I link the High Point Housing Authority and pancakes, as in the Kiwanis Club of High Point’s annual Pancake Breakfast and Book Sale? I really did have to ponder a bit on this one, but then it came to me. Both contribute to the well-being of our community.

The High Point Housing Authority recently held its annual meeting at High Point University. This is a time they celebrate the continuing stepping stones they continue to make to improve the lives of our community members. It is important to note that not only does the housing authority help to provide safe and affordable housing to those who are eligible, it also provides innumerable programs for education and self-sufficiency.

