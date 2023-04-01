This is a poser. How do I link the High Point Housing Authority and pancakes, as in the Kiwanis Club of High Point’s annual Pancake Breakfast and Book Sale? I really did have to ponder a bit on this one, but then it came to me. Both contribute to the well-being of our community.
The High Point Housing Authority recently held its annual meeting at High Point University. This is a time they celebrate the continuing stepping stones they continue to make to improve the lives of our community members. It is important to note that not only does the housing authority help to provide safe and affordable housing to those who are eligible, it also provides innumerable programs for education and self-sufficiency.
Under the incredible leadership of CEO Angela Jimenez, the housing authority has adopted a motto of “Empowering Lives and Building Foundations.” This entails programs that nurture scholastic success in students, including summer enrichment programs, scholarship endowment funds, a summer youth academy, a summer agricultural program. That is not all.
The programs for residents are also impressive. Jimenez has taken her job to heart as she was raised in public housing and was deeply affected by the stereotyping of those who live in public housing. Her mission is also to change that stigma and to help residents believe in themselves. Programs for residents include Family Self-Sufficiency to gain education and job training, Filling the Gap feeding program, housing counseling and education, and transportation services.
Let’s not forget the housing authority manages 15 communities (928 units) for 2,048 household members. That is a lot. On April 13, the housing authority will have a groundbreaking for the new Legacy Ridge community. Meanwhile the housing authority has partnerships with many organizations to help their community members achieve success in these programs. Kudos to High Point University, which donated a 14-passenger bus equipped with a wheelchair lift.
Now to the annual meeting held in the Greek Village at HPU. Board member Chuck Portaro spoke first. I must say that since Portaro retired from Furnitureland South, he has truly immersed himself in the nonprofit sector. Way to go, Chuck! He welcomed and recognized community leaders and staff before introducing another board member, Gail Tuttle.
Gail and her husband, Mike, retired from HPU last year and now have just adopted two little Yorkies, Chipper and Cooper. They are adorable but may have some cuteness competition from my little Josie, the terror terrier!
Gail spoke about some of the programs initiated since 2014 to “eliminate barriers and foster a successful future for our youth.” One was the fifth annual summer youth agriculture program offered through the partnership with the North Carolina Cooperative Extension in Guilford County. This included learning how to prepare quick and healthy meals. Some of the recipes were pumpkin pancakes (more on pancakes later), pizza rollups and turkey tacos. She noted a highlight this year was membership in the “Two Bite” club: If they tried at least two bites of each recipe, they became a member!
Board Chair Charity Bunting said that part of the housing authority’s mission was to provide eligible families “adequate and affordable housing economic advancement and homeownership opportunities in a safe, drug-free and suitable living environment without discrimination.” She also noted that building a foundation in people’s lives is a lot more than brick and mortar.
City Councilman Chris Williams said he was excited about the new Legacy Ridge and said, “You will be amazed by what you see,” when it is completed.
Jimenez added: “Our efforts are to create an environment that empowers and celebrates each success of our families, however this type of environment would not be possible without the phenomenal board and outstanding staff. Thank you for your support and commitment to our great organization. There are several others who have been standing with us in our efforts. They understand the tremendous responsibility we have and continually provide us with unwavering support, encouragement, and the impact within the community. We would like to honor them today with a token of our appreciation.”
The honorees were Chris Greene, Lyndsey Ayers (High Point University), Susan Campbell (Blanco Tackabery), Janice Baldwin (WatchLadyJB LLC), Lee Cochran (Laurel Street Residential), Patrick Harman, Warren Crow (GTCC Health Cares), 1st Sgt. Sallie McCullough (Oak Ridge Military Academy), 2022 Employee of the Year Shatasha Whitted, Maureen Taylor (Marsh & McLennan Agency LLC) and City Councilman Cecil Brockman. Congratulations to all.
Now to the pancakes. Last Saturday the Kiwanis Club of High Point held its annual Pancake Breakfast and Book Sale. This was a fabulous event, and the dining hall at Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church was bustling like pre-pandemic days. It was wonderful. Co-chairs Catherine Niebauer (also Kiwanis president) and Angel Coleman did a terrific job. These are the best pancakes!
I was honored to be one of the “celebrity” pancake flippers. My shift began at 10 a.m. and my pancake-flipping partner, Mr. “About Town” Jim Morgan, was already busy flipping with celebrity flipper City Manager Tasha Logan Ford. Now these weren’t just any pancakes. They were Mickey Mouse pancakes. I noticed that Tasha was especially skilled at the perfect pours. Since it had been a few years since I had this duty, I asked her for a tutorial (I go to YouTube a lot!). She graciously obliged. So, I was the pancake batter pourer, and Jim was the flipper.
I was able to use my acquired skills to show Police Chief Travis Stroud (Darn it, he poured better than I did) and two of the High Point Rockers pitchers my technique. There was also a silent auction and an incredible book sale. I was able to fill a bag of books to add to my library.
It was wonderful to see so many familiar faces, including many Rotarians. The Rotarians and the Kiwanians have a friendly competition but truly support each other. They both serve and love our community.
Thank you, the Kiwanis Club of High Point! Look forward to your Chicken Feed.
