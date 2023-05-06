High Pointers are forever thankful and so appreciative to the ongoing generosity of the Congdon family through the Earl and Kathryn (Kitty) Congdon Family Foundation. Recently during High Point Regional Health Foundation’s Evening of Gratitude, the Congdon family showed that in addition to being philanthropic, they highly esteem friendships. That will come later. First, the 2023 Evening of Gratitude.

Three years have passed since the last Evening of Gratitude. We all know why — the pandemic of course. The cocktail reception was the time for my Mary Mingle. I first saw Dr. Julie Freischlag, CEO of Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist, who has a list of titles and accomplishments it would take this entire column to list. There was Royster Tucker, chair of the hospital board, and his wife, Donna, who is very active in the foundation, Fred and Barbara Wilson, and Leigh Ann Venable director of the foundation with her husband, Terry.

