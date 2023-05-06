High Pointers are forever thankful and so appreciative to the ongoing generosity of the Congdon family through the Earl and Kathryn (Kitty) Congdon Family Foundation. Recently during High Point Regional Health Foundation’s Evening of Gratitude, the Congdon family showed that in addition to being philanthropic, they highly esteem friendships. That will come later. First, the 2023 Evening of Gratitude.
Three years have passed since the last Evening of Gratitude. We all know why — the pandemic of course. The cocktail reception was the time for my Mary Mingle. I first saw Dr. Julie Freischlag, CEO of Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist, who has a list of titles and accomplishments it would take this entire column to list. There was Royster Tucker, chair of the hospital board, and his wife, Donna, who is very active in the foundation, Fred and Barbara Wilson, and Leigh Ann Venable director of the foundation with her husband, Terry.
Of course, there was Mr “About Town” Jim Morgan, Carol Young and her husband, Tom Ullman, who credits the doctors at Congdon Heart and Vascular Center (Dr. Cheek and Dr. Rohrbeck) for saving his life when he had bypass surgery on six arteries (I think I got that right). There was Tom and Bonnie Broadwater, Tim and Linda Ilderton, and Tim’s brother Steve with his wife, Christine.
The High Point Enterprise Citizen of the Year, Greg York, accompanied his mother, Ann, and Chris Greene.
It was a wonderful surprise to see Denise Potter, former executive director of the Hospital Foundation, and her husband, Steve. She now serves as vice president of marketing, communications and consumer at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist.
After the cocktail reception, we were seated in the ballroom of the High Point Country Club. After the invocation by the Rev. Frank Thomas, foundation Chair Sparky Stroud welcomed everyone as he expressed his own thankfulness for his new knee to High Point Medical’s Joint Replacement Center.
Hospital President Dr. Jim Hoekstra emphasized that High Point Medical continues to “work diligently to focus on health, hope and healing in our community.” This night also celebrated the capital campaign that was scheduled at the canceled 2020 Evening of Gratitude. He said, “That campaign has set High Point Medical Center on an upward trajectory.” Hoekstra detailed a few upward changes, including a hybrid operating room allowing vascular and open-heart surgery in the same room, new DaVinci robots and updated cancer center. The capital campaign was led by two of High Point’s dynamic couples: Ned and Katherine Covington, and Dr. Paul and Barbara Coughlin. Three of the four attended the dinner as Dr. Coughlin was at the hospital operating. A total of $34 million was raised, all staying in High Point.
Hoekstra thanked some of those who were instrumental in that $34 million total. Not surprisingly the first was the Earl and Kathryn “Kitty” Congdon Family Foundation. The Guild of High Point were key for the front lobby and the renovation of the sixth and seventh floors. The Covingtons also provided for the oncology urgent care center, and the late David Hayworth endowed the updated pharmacy plus many other gifts. Fred and Barbara Wilson donated generously for a new hematology infusion area. Foundation for a Healthy High Point gave money for a new linear accelerator. The McMichael Family donated for the hybrid OR, and as Hoekstra commented, “not many hospitals our size have that.” HPU made a significant gift for the Joint Camp. The York family donated for a new ultrasound and beds. “Gifts that come into High Point stay in High Point,” he said and added, “At the end of the day, it is really what we can do for our patients.”
Dr. Julie Freischlag stepped up next: “It is great to be back here in High Point. I just love coming to your events. You are all so dedicated. You are very expressive about how much you care about your hospital and your community. Your consistent support has been incredible before COVID, through COVID and now after COVID. We were so fortunate to have you join our health family. How does it look for the future? We will have great buildings, equipment but also incredible individuals who will care about you, worry about you. We will continue to be the best the strongest and the one that’s there for you into the future.”
A new campaign is centered on women’s health.
Now to the rest of the Congdon story. David Congdon stepped to the podium and said, “On behalf of the Earl and Kathryn Congdon Family Foundation, we are very happy to be supporting the renovation of the Esther Culp Women’s Center. Our whole foundation, including my parents, two sisters and myself, were offered a very significant naming opportunity for this newly designed pavilion. However, considering our name was already on the heart and vascular center we thought, ‘Who could we honor with our gift?’ The Congdon family has known and respected the entire Culp family since we moved to High Point over 60 years ago. Since it was already named for Esther Culp, and we had a special admiration for the late Rob Culp (pause) — he was very special to me, my dad, and our company because he served 15 years on our board (Old Dominion) of directors until his death in 2018. Many of you who knew Rob knew him for his entrepreneurialism, tenacity, and heartfelt leadership. These leadership skills showed through in his advice to me. Rob was a career mentor for me. Rob’s wife, Susan, has a passion for health care. She graduated from the UNC School of Nursing Phi Beta Kappa.” David added, “That means she is very, very smart.”
Her resume is also very impressive. When Rob got sick, Susan was his advocate and then caregiver. Rob and Susan have been very generous in the High Point community. David continued, “It is our distinct privilege to honor this couple with the Susan and Rob Culp Women’s and Children’s Pavillion!”
As a finale Julie Degaudio received the Spirit Award, and Amy and David Smith, owners of Smith & Jennings, received the Community Partner Award.
What an Evening of Gratitude!
