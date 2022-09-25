Q: I have homeschooled my seventh-grade daughter on and off through elementary school. This school year, I began homeschooling her, but she’s now telling me she wants to go to “real” school again because she wants to be with other kids her age. She’s very social and has lots of friends, mostly through the church we attend. The same thing occurred last year. After a month at the local public school, she wanted to be homeschooled again, her reason being that public school was boring and their math curriculum was too hard. She has always had difficulty with math, so I instruct at a slower pace. Her conflict over homeschooling versus “real” schooling seems to be largely a matter of wanting to be with other kids her age (which I understand) versus her long standing difficulty with anything having to do with numbers. Personally, I don’t think it’s a good idea for her to bounce back and forth between public school and homeschool. Your thoughts, please.
A: You’ve obviously been letting your daughter decide, for the most part at least, when you homeschool her and when she attends “regular” school. The question that you need to answer for yourself is, “Where my daughter’s education is concerned, who knows better, me or her?”
