Q: Ever since toddlerhood, we have had significant behavior problems with our 6-year-old son — defiance and general disrespect, mostly. We have tried various disciplinary approaches with little to no positive results. The latest problem involves the fact that I homeschool him. Although he was not a problem in private school kindergarten last year — obedient, responsible, achieving — he is not the least bit motivated to work under my direction. The curriculum is on his level and the materials come highly recommended by other homeschooling moms. Nonetheless, he seems uninterested and complains constantly that the work is too hard, which it definitely isn’t. Today, for example, because of complaining, purposefully not following directions, and generally goofing off, he ended up in his room by 10 a.m. for the remainder of the day with no screen time for the rest of the week. As I write this, he’s in his room screaming that I’m unfair. I have completely run out of ideas. Help!
A: First, if your little rebel was not a problem in kindergarten last school year, then I recommend that you put him back in “regular” school. Mind you, I applaud your attempt at homeschooling. I am an advocate, generally speaking, but I recommend against homeschooling when the teaching parent is experiencing significant discipline problems with the child in question.
