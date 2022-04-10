As the sun was rising today and peeking through the trees surrounding my house, I stood on my deck rubbing the sleep out of my eyes and admiring the sunless patterns moving across the small areas of green lawn I have left. There were patterns of dark emerald and light green that slowly moved as the sun rose.
Growing lawns in our region of North Carolina can be challenging for most of us, due to the varying soil types, acidic clay soils and up and down nutrition and moisture levels during the growing season. But the lawn’s beauty and practical uses can be rewarding for your efforts in making them grow green and lush.
Like all things in life, some people love lawns and others hate them. Cultural historians have theorized lawns got started in our world as a practical way to clear out an area around our homes and buildings so humans could easily see approaching predators or enemies. I certainly agree that having open green expanses of lawns allow me to see snakes and critters more easily than heavily wooded surroundings. But how do we get a lush green lawn? There are several key care methods needed during the year.
To make it easy to remember, I have proposed the “Holiday Method of Lawn Care.”
Of course, you must start with the right kind of grass for our region. Most folks prefer to grow tall fescue grasses, which generally are green for about nine months of the year here. Turfgrass blends of tall fescue are available today that are mixed to perform best in a certain type of sun exposure such as sun, part sun or shade as well as climate. Cool season grasses such as tall fescue are best established during the fall, whereas warm-season grasses such as Bermuda grass or zoysia grass are best planted in late spring or warm weather.
Nutrient and fertilizer programs should match the nutritional needs of the grass without causing excessive growth. This is where a soil test is essential. Commercial lawn fertilizers are sold at many home care stores and garden centers. Due to inflation, the Ukraine war and the pandemic, I was shocked at the doubling cost of a bag of 10-10-10 for my vegetable garden this year. September is the best month to apply fertilizer to fescue if you only fertilize once per year. You can also fertilize tall fescue a second time in late winter. Warm season grasses should be fertilized in early summer to create a dense turf to crowd out weeds.
So, the “Holiday Method” for tall fescue care is all about timing. Apply lawn care at the times of peak benefit to the lawn grass growth and health. There is a cushion of 7-10 days around each holiday for optimum product application to the lawns due to weather conditions. Warm season grasses require a different timing schedule.
Valentine’s Day. Okay, you missed this one for this year, but some of the weeds can be killed on Mother’s Day. Apply a pre-emergent weed killer. In our region, winter weeds and early spring annual weeds will sprout and begin to grow in February. This will kill them as they sprout. Maybe buy your Sweetie Valentine a bag of pre-emergent herbicide to show your love? Instructions are on the bag.
St. Patrick’s Day. It is time to get green. This should be the best time to fertilize tall fescue until autumn, which is the last time before winter. Avoid fertilizing fescues with high rates of nitrogen in summer to prevent injury from environmental stress. A nice green T-shirt (or emerald ring) with a bag of lawn food would be a nice gift to your Sweetie to commemorate the day.
Mother’s Day. Time to give your Sweetie another gift. It is well known (my documentation) that all mothers don’t like weeds in their lawn, so they deserve a bag of a good Broadleaf Weed Killer to get rid of those pesky weeds like dandelion and dock. This is the best time, when it is hot and sunny, to kill those growing perennial weeds or the ones the pre-emergent missed. Sweeten the gift with a box of chocolates on the side.
Labor Day. That’s right, this is the day that requires the most labor on the lawn care. This is the best time to aerate, add lime and make a good fall fertilization. Lime and fertilizer gifts for your Sweetie are optional, since Christmas is not far away.
Of course, today there are more organic pesticide products available for each of these steps of lawn care during the year if you prefer them to traditional products. Check out these organic brands: Saferbrand.com and PharmSolutions.com. Additionally, instead of individual lawn care gifts for your Sweetie during the year, you can hire a lawn care company to do it all. There are traditional, as well as organic, product care companies available today. Makes a great Christmas gift, unless you are thinking of a riding mower instead.
Proper mowing is never given the importance that it is due. Mowing frequency and cutting height are critical to quality turf and must be adjusted to the time of the year and the growth rate of the grass. As a general rule, no more than 30-40% of the leaf blade should be removed in any individual mowing.
Generally, raising the height of the cut helps grasses withstand environmental stress. Mowing when the grass is wet can prevent clippings from sifting into the foliage to the ground where it will nourish the grass. If you bag your clippings, compost them. Mowing wet grass can also spread disease pathogens. Be sure to give these instructions to your Sweetie before he/she mows.
Gwyn Riddick is a North Carolina Certified Plantsman and former owner of Riddick Greenhouses & Nursery. He is a Fellow of the Natural Resources Leadership Institute (NCSU). If you have gardening questions, send them to Gwyn Riddick at The High Point Enterprise, 213 Woodbine St., High Point, N.C. 27260, or email gwynriddick@gmail.com.
