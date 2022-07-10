HIGH POINT
Earlier this year, community historian Roy Shipman reached out to the Smithsonian Institution, asking whether the venerable museum might like to have some of the old computer tabulating cards manufactured in High Point by his late father-in-law, Edgar Snider.
The cards obviously have historical merit here in High Point, Shipman told Smithsonian officials, but considering the scope and success of Snider’s business, they have national historical significance, as well. Would they like to have some of the cards for their permanent collection?
The surprising reply came in April: The Smithsonian already has some of Snider’s cards.
“They’re in the National Museum of American History,” Shipman says proudly. “There’s a sample of one of the first cards produced around 1957, as well as two other cards. What an honor.”
That three of the High Point-produced cards can be found at the Smithsonian speaks to Snider’s business acumen, hard work and stick-to-itiveness, all of which eventually led to his company becoming the nation’s largest independent producer of data processing cards in 1973.
“He was a real High Point success story,” Shipman says.
Born in High Point in 1915, as one of 11 children, Snider grew up dirt poor. He often told the story of how his mother made bread in a backyard wheelbarrow to feed her family during the coming week, then sewed the children’s underwear from the empty flour sacks.
Snider was an average student at best, but he graduated from High Point High School and enrolled at High Point College in 1931, a first for the Snider family. He paid for his education by printing business cards on a small desktop printing press he’d bought for $15, and selling them to businesspeople around town. After graduating in 1936, he launched Snider Printing Co., which became a successful small-town business.
It was during 1945 that Snider first got the idea of printing computer tabulating cards, after seeing a huge truckload of discarded cards during a High Point Jaycees paper drive. He saw the cards as a great way to expand his printing business, but he quickly learned IBM was already producing and shipping the cards for way less than he could ever hope to.
“So that idea pretty much went down the drain,” Snider would say.
The idea resurfaced in 1957, though, when a federal court order required IBM to divest itself of 50% of its card-producing operations. After meeting with IBM engineers in New York City, Snider learned he would need four printing presses and a Kidder slitter in order to be successful. He didn’t even know what a slitter was — he just knew it was going to cost him $50,000 to get one. He also learned he would need a production facility with railroad siding for paper delivery, and the building had to be air-conditioned and humidified.
“Edgar traveled back to High Point with the realization it would require at least $500,000 just to go into the business,” Shipman says.
A stock offering solved that problem, with 500,000 shares selling for $1 apiece in only 24 hours. The Electronic Accounting Card Co. was born and even turned a profit in its first year of operation. By the mid-1960s, the High Point company was producing 17 million cards a day.
Then came a bump in the road. In 1968, EAC was bought by a company called Control Data Corp., with Snider staying on board as general manager. Things were fine until 1971, when officials decided they no longer needed Snider. He took the news remarkably well.
“Edgar walked back into the card production and press area, told everyone working what had just happened, and then announced he would be opening a new tabulating card company across the parking lot the following day — in another building he already owned — and anyone who wanted a job was welcome to join him,” Shipman says. “Most employees reported for work across that parking lot the next day.”
The new firm, High Point Electronic Card Co., hit the ground running, as Snider was able to bring many of his loyal customers with him from his previous employer. In its first year, the company produced over a billion cards, resulting in sales of approximately $1.75 million.
Snider wasn’t through, however. The next year, he learned Control Data Corp. — the very company that had let him go — was struggling and was for sale. Snider knew CDC wouldn’t sell the company back to him, so he arranged for a third party — a Georgia company — to buy the firm. That happened on a Friday morning, and then the Georgia company sold CDC to Snider that same afternoon.
“One can only imagine the surprised look on the faces of all those employees and management when they arrived for work Monday morning at the High Point CDC facility,” Shipman says. “Employees found Edgar and his entire management team seated at a table out front, passing out job application forms to everyone as they arrived.”
Thus was born Snider’s newest iteration of a business he’d been involved in for 15 years — the National Electronic Card Co. — and it grew quickly. The following year, the company purchased its largest competitor, Business Supplies Corp. of America, and just like that the High Point company became the nation’s largest independent manufacturer of tabulating cards. Consolidated sales that year totaled nearly $32 million — not too shabby for a company with such humble beginnings.
Sadly, Snider died of cancer in July 1976, at age 61. The business was sold to a Tulsa, Oklahoma company the following year, and then something really strange happened. Workers at the High Point plant showed up for work one morning and found the building padlocked.
“Seems the owner of the Tulsa company had secretly removed all the liquid assets from the company and fled the country,” Shipman says.
An international manhunt ensued, but the trail eventually went cold somewhere in Rio de Janeiro.
“It was reported to the Snider family years later that he was finally located living in Canada,” Shipman adds, “but by the time he was found, he had so few financial assets that he wasn’t prosecuted. The Snider family and all the honest, hard-working employees never received the money due them, and the company was declared bankrupt.”
