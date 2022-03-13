The stars were shining bright that Saturday evening in High Point – the High Point Stars! Dancing with the High Point Stars was back in full “swing” this year. The ballroom at the High Point Country Club was filled with 500 cheering sponsors, fans and patrons for Communities in Schools of High Point. It is amazing how the ballroom transforms from a casino one week to a stage floor for DWTHPS the next, both looking authentic and fantastic.
You already know the winners of the evening, but I must add my interjections. The Best Performance went to Janell Tofanelli. She performed the Argentinian tango like a real pro, making any Argentinian a bit envious of her moves (me too). Her family presented her with several gorgeous bouquets of flowers! Amy Smith, our “Go-Go Girl” who might restart the fashion trend of white vinyl go-go boots and psychedelic dresses, was the Top Fundraiser. Her husband, David, chair of the board for CIS, was the Top Fundraiser in 2020, and I was sandwiched in between.
Kirsten Bertschi won for Best Costume, though I might add she had some great dance steps too and really kicked up her heels (literally)! Her husband, Tony, cheered her on as well as many of her Brantley Circle neighbors. (Note: I want to become an honorary Brantley Circle”ite” again!)
The Shooting Star Trophy went to Marshall Morgan. While he did not raise the most money, he most definitely had the largest number of donors by far, over 100! He has connections and ran an entertaining campaign!
Kudos to the Signature Sponsor, Lenny Peters Foundation/Bethany Medical, followed by the Quickstep Sponsors of B&H Heating & Air (Brandon Blair), Jim Morgan, Smith & Jennings (David Smith) and Doug Witcher. John Paulin of Grassy Knoll (I love him) did wonders with decorations. Terri Walker wore a couple of hats as a judge with Sarah Stevenson and Sasha Tsyhankov and as the dancer coordinator (plus a lot more!)
This was the first public appearance of CIS new Executive Director Heather Adams. A big thank you to Cerise Collins, former CIS executive director, who served as interim during the search. Adams is committed to our children and the mission of CIS. She comes to CIS after serving as college and senior director for the YMCA for Winston-Salem. By the way, do you want to volunteer? Become a lunch buddy, mentor, tutor, a breakfast buddy. It is so important to help our children succeed in school, and CIS helps make that happen. CIS currently helps students in these schools: Allen Jay, Fairview, Montview, Northwood, Union Hill, Ferndale, Welborn, Andrews and Central.
DWTHPS began with Mr. “About Town” Jim Morgan, who spoke briefly (really), and after paying tribute to Bill Horney, who brought CIS to High Point, said, “If you ever really want to make an impact with your life, be involved with education.” Leigh Anne Kasias, chair of the DWTHPS committee, added, “Jim has been with us from the very beginning and has stayed with us. We are so very thankful to have him part of this event. We’re thankful to have all of you here tonight,” as she referred to last year, when only 75 could attend, including the dancers. What a difference!
Morgan introduced the most flamboyant reverend in High Point, Frank Thomas, to give the invocation, and he also did a super job as the co-emcee with the multi-talented Carol Andrews of ABC-45, who also is the president of the Rotary Club of High Point.
Thomas can also cut a rug! Last year he won the Shooting Star Trophy. He is a natural entertainer. However, this particular night brought heartbreak along with the natural happiness that dancing brings.
Thomas said: “I want to recognize and honor the Fred Astaire dance instructors, many of whom are from the Ukraine, and they're here tonight smiling and dancing when they really could be crying. Families, they don’t know where they are, maybe haven’t heard from them in days and we still don’t know what the outcome is going to be. I want you all to remember that tonight, these dancers are dancing and smiling to entertain you.”
Well said. I was performing my Showcase dance that evening with my partners, Alosha Alatoliy and Gregory Mishura. Both are from Kyiv. Both have family, friends in Kyiv. I could see the worry on Alosha’s face as soon as he arrived for rehearsal early that afternoon. During our lessons both Gregory and Alosha told me about the beauty of Kyiv, of Ukraine. They talked of their families and shared photos. I told about my Jewish birth grandfather, Sohmiler Glistweib, who was born in Kyiv. My heart was broken for them and for the people of the Ukraine.
Last week I asked Alosha about his family. Two sisters and their families are the immediate members remaining in Ukraine. This is the homeland they love. All nine family members moved together to their summer home and told him, “If we must die, we will die together!” At the time I spoke with him, groceries and medicine were very hard to get. Alosha is heartbroken at what has occurred: “I grew up in the Soviet Union. (Ukraine gained independence in 1991.) I grew up speaking Russian, went to Soviet schools. I feel betrayed. We were all sisters and brothers. From now on I cannot say that. It is very sad. There are no words to describe this. People are dying.”
Blue and yellow ribbons were worn in honor of Ukraine that night. The Fred Astaire Ukrainian professionals danced, and they smiled as people cheered for their favorite stars. We live in America, where freedom reigns.
We are blessed.
Note: Ukraine needs medical supplies, canned goods, clothing, toiletries. Donations can be dropped off at The Fred Astaire Dance Studio, 1500 Mill St., Greensboro, or at Trinity Church, 5200 W. Friendly Ave., from 9 to 1 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.