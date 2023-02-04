It was about 20 years ago. Jordan Washburn had just turned 65. He knew he wanted to get involved and do something for children, but what? He thought and thought but then something special happened. Pattie Petty announced that she and her former husband, Kyle, were starting a camp in memory of their son, Adam, who died in a racing accident. They were realizing Adam’s dream and creating a special camp for children with serious diseases. It was called Victory Junction. Voila! Washburn knew immediately that Victory Junction was it! Since that time Washburn has raised millions of dollars for Victory Junction, so much so he is one of the founding board members. His license plate even reads, “Give$2VJ”!
So, it was not surprising that it was Victory Junction that nominated Washburn for High Point’s 2022 Philanthropist of the Year, awarded by the Association of Fundraising Professionals. The award was presented at the “Changing the Triad with a Giving Heart” luncheon held at Grandover Resort. It was a wonderful event celebrating the philanthropic spirit.
The beloved Cindy Farmer, FOX 8 morning anchor, was the host of the event and has also won numerous awards for her philanthropic spirit. It was so good to see her. Chad Tucker, FOX 8 4 p.m. news anchor, was one of the Spirit of Philanthropy honorees. In addition, the 2022 Greensboro Philanthropist of the Year was Mae Douglas, who is chair of Cone Health Board of Trustees. She is quite impressive. I should also mention that Dale E. “Dek” Driscoll, president of the Driscoll Group in Winston-Salem, was presented the Lifetime Achievement in Philanthropy Award. Another Spirit of Philanthropy honoree many High Pointers know was popular radio personality Lora Songster of WMAG-FM, who was nominated by Second Harvest Food Bank.
FOX 8 was one of the presenting sponsors of the philanthropic awards luncheon, and kudos to General Manager Jim Himes on how much philanthropic impact FOX 8 has on our High Point community. Among those include Give a Kid a Coat, Stuff the Bus, Triad Holiday Concerts partnering with Old Dominion, Spotlight on Community Foundations, and the list goes on.
Now back to my friend, Washburn. I finally got to meet his children (though I think I met Winkie a couple of years ago) and grandchildren, who are all so proud of him, as would be his beautiful late wife, Lou, who died in 2021. Perhaps it is not surprising that Jordan is an Eagle Scout, as are his two sons, Jordan Jr. and Jesse.
To every High Pointer who knows Jordan, when they see him coming toward them, he is like a sign flashing “Victory Junction, Victory Junction!” It was Jordan who first introduced me to Victory Junction many years ago. The camp was in session at the time, with campers who were experiencing the same illness such as neuro/genetics or heart/lung/kidney having fun together. It was wonderful to see such happiness in children whose lives outside the camp consisted of hospitals and doctor’s visits.
On that first visit, I remember Jordan and I going to the cafeteria for lunch. All of a sudden there was an extra excitement in the room. I turned around and it was none other than “The King” of racing, Richard Petty, who came over and greeted his good pal, Jordan. (Jordan has been known to fly in The King’s jet on occasion or to receive a birthday cake from The King). The children attending camp immediately surrounded him for autographs. The King obliged, smiling all the while, never tiring of the smiles on the campers faces.
Anyone who knows Jordan also knows he is one full of playful prankish spirits. One never knows how he will answer the phone. Will it be, “Masseuse Parlor, we have an opening available”? Will he be the IRS calling, the FBI or maybe the CIA? One thing is for certain, Jordan Washburn has the “giving heart” that was celebrated at the luncheon. Here is another example: Jordan felt that the garbage men (or in politically correct terms, sanitation engineers) were underappreciated. What did Jordan do? He organized a luncheon cookout for the garbage men in High Point. I had never seen so many garbage trucks as I did on that day at Emerywood Baptist Church. During the luncheon he introduced the group to a Richard Petty impersonator! Of course, it was The King himself, who once again signed autograph after autograph and then had a photo with the guys (and gals?) and a garbage truck!
What about the time (You thought I forgot this didn’t you, Jordan?) he lured the High Point Central High School band to serenade Wanna McAnally (who eventually lived to be 104) during her 100th birthday celebration?
I asked Tonya Hayes, director of leadership giving for Victor Junction, about Jordan. In her nomination she wrote in part, “Mention the name Jordan Washburn in High Point and you will be hard pressed to find anyone who doesn’t respond with a smile and a story about how this man has touched their life. Most would probably slow down at the age of 86, but Jordan continues to share his time, talent, and treasure. He has been part of Victory Junction since the beginning, when the Camp was just an idea. Not only personally supporting the Camp, but also raising over $4 million in capital funds. That was almost 20 years ago, but his passion and commitment to Victory Junction hasn’t slowed.”
Jordan told me he remembered when the camp had one employee. That young employee said to Jordan, “You’re 65, what can you do to help?” We know that answer now.
In her nomination Hayes wrote, “Jordan’s motto is ‘You have not lived today until you have done something for someone who can never repay you.’ Jordan has lived this motto thousands of times over through his offering of his time, talent and treasure.”
Congratulations my friend, Jordan Washburn, High Point’s 2022 Philanthropist of the Year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.