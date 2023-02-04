It was about 20 years ago. Jordan Washburn had just turned 65. He knew he wanted to get involved and do something for children, but what? He thought and thought but then something special happened. Pattie Petty announced that she and her former husband, Kyle, were starting a camp in memory of their son, Adam, who died in a racing accident. They were realizing Adam’s dream and creating a special camp for children with serious diseases. It was called Victory Junction. Voila! Washburn knew immediately that Victory Junction was it! Since that time Washburn has raised millions of dollars for Victory Junction, so much so he is one of the founding board members. His license plate even reads, “Give$2VJ”!

So, it was not surprising that it was Victory Junction that nominated Washburn for High Point’s 2022 Philanthropist of the Year, awarded by the Association of Fundraising Professionals. The award was presented at the “Changing the Triad with a Giving Heart” luncheon held at Grandover Resort. It was a wonderful event celebrating the philanthropic spirit.

