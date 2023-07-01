It has been described as a “Sea of Pink,” an “Ocean of Pink” or, as I like to say, “A lovely garden of pink flowers, all in bloom!” Pink, pink, pink everywhere. Tables decorated in pink. Chairs tied with pink sashes. Ladies in pink dresses. Men with pink ties! Yes, of course it was the Pink Ribbon Luncheon and more than 500 people, all donned in pink (although there were no pink police present) attended.
This celebrated the 21st annual Pink Ribbon Luncheon at the High Point Country Club. The Pink Ribbon program has become an integral part of Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist High Point Medical Center’s cancer program and has enhanced the lives of both women and men newly diagnosed with cancer. Among the many services The Pink Ribbon Program offers include free mammograms to those who cannot otherwise afford them, a 12-week exercise class, oncology nurse education opportunities, genetic screening tools, the Pink Ribbon Support Bag and much more!
A huge thank you goes to Bert Wood, who first brought the Pink Ribbon to High Point so many years ago via her friend Alyson Barnard, who had battled breast cancer and started the Pink Ribbon Luncheon in Wilmington. Barnard attended this year’s luncheon. I am sure she must have been impressed. To date, this luncheon has raised $1.1 million.
Last year Wood’s (with husband Chuck) daughters, Kimball Bruce and Mallory Norvell, attended, while this year her beautiful 15-year-old granddaughter, Gray Norvell, attended. Her proud grandmother told me she lives in Mount Pleasant, S.C., and both she and her mom are very big horse people! I want to hear more about that!
For many years Wood was the sole chair before being joined by co-chair Emilee Brigman (Thank you, Emilee!). I also want to recognize the major sponsors, beginning with the Guardian Angels, who were the McMichael Family Foundation and Ralph Lauren Corp. The Gold Angels were Truist Point (wow!), Smart Choice and Pennybyrn, and the Healing Angels were Candy and Bill Fenn, Kay Miller and Royale Wiggins and her mother, the late Dot Coggin. She was such a lovely lady, and my condolences go to Royale and the Coggin family.
I’d also love to credit those who were on the committee. This takes a lot of work. So, in addition to the co-chairs, the committee members were Beachy Allen, Sheila Cochran. Heather Fielden, Lynn Foscue, Sarah Kemm, Kay Miller, Condon Smith, Elizabeth Speight (looking fabulous!), Donna Tucker and Carol Young.
For this event only, I will dub myself the Pink Paparazzo! Being a fashionista, of course I was donned in pink, however there is no photo to prove it. (Judy Mendenhall, I still remember your pink description, and where have you been?)
As everyone was seated, Wood thanked everyone for coming and invited the Rev. Frank Thomas for the invocation. Wood also thanked “a very special person who comes in a dynamic package. She is smart, beautiful, kind, and thoughtful. She came to us and helped us through the Pink Ribbon in the vein of Julie Samuels Hill (now with Business High Point) and then Jennifer Lambert (now with High Point Christian Academy). Now Shelby Lloyd has become my friend.” She is right. Shelby Lloyd, High Point Medical Center’s community development officer, is a dynamo!
Next, she gave tribute to her and High Point’s dear late friend David Hayworth, who was a major supporter since the Pink Ribbon began. Remember another special friend I mentioned in a previous column? That was none other than Princess Diana’s brother, Charles Spencer!
High Point Medical Center President Jim Hoekstra was next to speak. The one thing that has always impressed me about Hoekstra is that he truly cares about High Point and the medical care of High Pointers. That is saying a lot with the many mergers that have taken place, but believe me, he truly does love High Point and looks out for our interests. Hoekstra, dressed in a pink shirt, said, “This is one of my most favorite events.”
Hoekstra praised Wood and The Pink Ribbon Program as “one of the pieces that makes High Point special. This is so important for our community.” Hoekstra continued, “It is important for us to invest in cancer treatment here in High Point, and we are going to continue to invest in the newest equipment We want to create a one-stop shop for cancer patients here in High Point so people do not have to leave their community. We have brought in cancer specialists, surgical specialists so patients do not have to go to Duke, Winston, or UNC. We are also partnering with the ... (High Point University) dental school. It is an emergency when a cancer patient gets an abscessed tooth. Even Winston does not have a partnership like this. We are doing so much to improve your care.”
Hoekstra then introduced Dr. Mark Arredondo, a cancer surgeon specialist with High Point Medical. Arredondo said that the introduction of the internet in the 1990s dramatically changed the medical world. New cancer medicines, new equipment are being developed and because of the web are known “instantaneously, and it’s exciting, and that is happening virtually every single day.” The cancer care at the Hayworth Cancer Center is all-embracing, “the patient will meet with the oncologists responsible for their care, and when they leave, they will have a comprehensive plan that was tailor-made just for them. The bottom line is you have received expert and compassionate care in High Point.”
Guest speaker Christine Cashen, who is a much sought-after humorist, admitted that she had never talked about her cervical cancer in public before. She amused us while describing her battle with cancer during COVID. Laughter filled the room, and then the crowd quieted awaiting the news that her tumor, which she named “Fred,” was gone forever. She said in closing, “It’s nice to have a good day, but it is better that other people have a good day because of you!”
The Pink Ribbon Luncheon does just that. Thank you, my friend, Bert Wood!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.