It has been described as a “Sea of Pink,” an “Ocean of Pink” or, as I like to say, “A lovely garden of pink flowers, all in bloom!” Pink, pink, pink everywhere. Tables decorated in pink. Chairs tied with pink sashes. Ladies in pink dresses. Men with pink ties! Yes, of course it was the Pink Ribbon Luncheon and more than 500 people, all donned in pink (although there were no pink police present) attended.

This celebrated the 21st annual Pink Ribbon Luncheon at the High Point Country Club. The Pink Ribbon program has become an integral part of Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist High Point Medical Center’s cancer program and has enhanced the lives of both women and men newly diagnosed with cancer. Among the many services The Pink Ribbon Program offers include free mammograms to those who cannot otherwise afford them, a 12-week exercise class, oncology nurse education opportunities, genetic screening tools, the Pink Ribbon Support Bag and much more!