It was Arnold Schwarzenegger who uttered the famous “I’ll be back” catchphrase in the film “The Term inator.” Eight months ago, I really didn’t know how much I would miss you and “About Town,” but I did, and so I am back!
During these past eight months many have asked me about my new-found family, my doggies, Juliette and Josie (they are wonderful), my travels (including Europe), my dancing (world competition) and various other activities. I’ll catch you up eventually.
This was the first time I was invited to The High Point Enterprise Citizen of the Year Dinner, thanks to my dear friend Chris Greene. Chris and her late husband, Charlie, are among the few couples to have been bestowed the Citizen of the Year honor, though each received the distinction individually, Charlie in 1990 and Chris in 2001. What a powerhouse pair. Charlie died in 2017 after a courageous fight with pancreatic cancer. Other couples receiving the honor have been the late Jack and Marsha Slane in 1993 (we miss them both so much, another powerhouse team), in 2012 Ann and the late Vann York (what a wonderful man!) and in 2015 Kitty and Earl Congdon. (My goodness, what would High Point do without the Congdons!) Their son David (David, you are a gem!) was the recipient in 2020.
This year, 1995 recipient High Point University President Nido Qubein and his wife, the lovely and gracious Mariana, hosted the dinner at the HPU Qubein Arena and Conference Center. As Chris and I arrived we were greeted with the sounds of the ivories played on the Steinway (donated by Randall Johnson) by the fabulous Keith Byrd. Hors d’oeuvres and wine were passed as previous citizens of the year arrived to pay tribute to Leah Price, the 2021 honoree, who attended with her husband, Billy.
As everyone had arrived High Point Enterprise Editor Guy Lucas, who attended with his wife, Jane, presented Leah with a mounted replica of the New Year’s Day article. I have known Leah for several years, and her bright smile always lights up a room when she enters. She gives of her time endlessly without wanting recognition to make our community a better place. I’m so happy for her. After the presentation we proceeded to the Alo restaurant for a fabulous dinner and conversation.
Attending were: Enterprise Publisher Nancy Baker and her husband, Thomas; Bill McGuinn (1992) and his lovely wife, Caroline; Jeff Horney (2004) and his elegant wife, Claire (Jeff’s beloved late father, Bill Horney, also received the honor in 1984); Bob Brown (2005) and his lovely significant other, the accomplished Dr. Joy Bailey; High Point’s wonderful philanthropist David Hayworth (2007), who received an honorary HPU doctorate degree at this past year’s graduation and arrived at the dinner with his good friend, another recipient, that one-of-a kind Ed Price (2009), who was so instrumental in the Miracle Field. Also attending were Charles Cain (2014) and his charming wife, Ann; Carlvena Foster (2019) and her husband, Otis (both proud HPU alumni); and last but certainly not least Jim Morgan (1991), aka Mr “About Town.” Did I almost forget the birthday boy? That was David Miller (1997), who attended with his ultra-community volunteer wife, Vicki. David received a huge birthday cake from HPU that must have weighed 15 pounds!
The conversation was brisk. Chairman of the HPU Board Bob Brown, urged on by President Qubein, told of his first meeting Oprah Winfrey. Brown was invited for dinner by dear friend Maya Angelou (she loved to cook) to meet a young lady (and her boyfriend) who was about to have a new show in Chicago. The young lady was Oprah, and her boyfriend was Stedman Graham. They immediately became friends and talked long into the night, so Angelou invited them back for breakfast. Brown asked Stedman to work for him at B&C International, and they traveled all over the world together. Brown, as a board member, nominated Stedman for induction into the prestigious Horatio Alger Association. That will take place later this year.
President Qubein, also a Horatio Alger member, spoke about HPU’s Family Weekend and encouraged people to attend the basketball games. I can attest that the basketball games are so much fun.
The weekend began with “RAIN,” a Beatles tribute concert and show. It was amazing! The arena was filled with an estimated 6,000 rocking and rolling fans, dancing, and singing. I attended with my friend Debbie Lumpkins, executive director of the High Point Arts Council.
The arts council celebrated its 60th anniversary at Centennial Station. The theme was sunflowers, and board member Erin Rogers made mini-sunflower tutus for centerpieces and a large sunflower tutu for Debbie. Debbie was a ballerina back in the day, and she will once again don those dancing shoes, albeit not the ballerina pointe shoes, as one of the stars for “Dancing with the High Point Stars” on Feb. 26 at the High Point Country Club to benefit Community In Schools of High Point. It will be a great event.
Another High Point star who will be dancing is my friend Amy Smith. Her husband, David, danced a few years ago and has continued to hone his dancing skills at Fred Astaire Studios in Greensboro. As a star dancer, David won the trophy for raising the most money, over $37,000. His commitment to CIS continues as he was just named as the new chairman of the CIS Board of Directors. CIS is also welcoming a new executive director, Heather Adams, so a new era is beginning.
Both David and Amy are HPU alumni, as is their daughter, Ansley, and son, Charles. The arena’s Hospitality Club is named in Amy and David’s honor. The entire family works for their company, Smith and Jennings, founded by David’s father, Earl, and Chet Jennings in 1947 and has been instrumental in the transformation of HPU. David was also named 2021 HPU Alumnus of the Year. I was sorry I could not attend (I was on the Rhine River) but assured him I was there in spirit.
For the weekend game, I met Amy and David in their namesake Hospitality Club along with friends Kelli and George Holbrook. (The Holbrooks were on my Israel trip!) We had a bite to eat and drink. and they invited me to sit with them courtside! It was exciting to see the arena at standing-room-only. There is so much entertainment; the fantastic dance team; the cheerleaders; Prowler the HPU Panther mascot; the HPU Marching Band, “The Spirit of HPU”; Panther Pulse Drum Line; the T-shirt throwing machine. If that doesn’t tempt you then what about the halftime shows featuring nationally acclaimed entertainment? Then, of course, is the basketball. I love to watch President Qubein, who always sits courtside, cheer on his Panthers, “maybe” shout at the referees but always smiles and shakes the players hands, win or lose.
This is a start of my return to “About Town,” and I didn’t even get to the close-up with Police Chief Travis Stroud. That will come later.
I missed you. I love High Point and High Pointers!
