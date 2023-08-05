Interested? If you lived in the Highland Mill Village and would like to be interviewed for the High Point Museum’s history project about the village, contact museum registrar Corinne Midgett at 336-883-3024 or corinne.midgett@highpointnc.gov.
HIGH POINT — If you’ve never actually lived in a mill village, it’s hard to understand what that experience must’ve been like.
This summer, though, the High Point Museum has been working on a project aimed at preserving the history of High Point’s Highland Mill Village through the eyes of those who should know — the people who lived there.
“We’ve been doing oral history interviews and letting people tell us their memories of living in the mill village,” explained Corinne Midgett, the museum’s registrar. “It’s been a great project for our summer intern.”
That would be collections management intern Bonnie Showfety, who’s been working two days a week at the museum since mid-May, conducting interviews and doing other research to create a history-packed walking tour of the Highland neighborhood for the museum’s app.
“The walking tour will have several stops throughout the village, where you can listen to different stories or information about the different buildings that were or still are there,” said Showfety, who graduated from High Point University in May and this fall will begin her history master’s program in museum studies at the University of North Carolina at Greensboro. “My hope is to have parts of the oral history integrated, so you can hear the history of the people who experienced it.”
The walking tour should be added to the app this fall, according to Midgett.
Highland Cotton Mill opened in 1913. Between that year and the late 1920s, Midgett said, the mill built more than 150 houses in the neighborhood surrounding the mill — rows and rows of similar-looking single-story frame houses — where mill workers and their families lived. There were other buildings, as well, including a company store, a church, a school and a gymnasium.
Beginning in the 1950s, the mill sold the houses, and individuals no longer had to work at the mill to live in the houses, which made for a more diverse neighborhood. The mill closed in 1995.
“Like many industrial areas, the neighborhood kind of declined a bit after that,” Midgett said.
Around 2010, though, a neighborhood association was formed, “and that has done a lot to try and bring the community back together,” Midgett continued. “They don’t have that common workplace anymore, but they’ve worked hard to create events and create a little more pride in the community.”
For one thing, the approximately 69-acre district is now included on the National Register of Historic Places.
The neighborhood association also occupied a history room at a local church where photographs and artifacts were put on display. They were no longer able to use the space in 2020, so some of the artifacts were returned to the families that had donated it, and others were turned over to the High Point Museum.
A lot of those materials are now being incorporated into the project that will result in the walking tour.
“A lot of it is photos — photos of the mill, but also photos of families that lived in the village,” Midgett said. “We also have a lot of written reminiscences, some family history materials, and a few artifacts from the mill itself.”
The latest addition to the museum’s collection will be the oral history interviews, which have been videotaped, Showfety said.
“They have some amazing stories to tell, and the coolest thing is that you can see their facial reactions when they’re telling these stories,” she said.
In addition to the walking tour, some of the materials from the mill village will be incorporated on the museum’s website and in a hosiery exhibit the museum is planning in the near future.
