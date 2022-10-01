This was the first time that High Point has been chosen to kick-off the celebration for Making Strides of the Triad. And what a great place for a kickoff, The Catalyst Club at the Rockers’ Truist Point stadium! It was that dynamo, Jamie Heupel, breast cancer survivor and thriver and recipient of the Plato Wilson Award at the Salvation Army’s Champion of Hope Fundraiser, who invited me to this event. I could never say no to Jamie, plus I really needed to get a photo of her husband, Charles, who sneakily avoided the camera previously. In turn, I invited my friend Diane Welch, who is also a breast cancer survivor and thriver.

The High Point Fire Department’s Pink Cares fire truck had already arrived as I pulled into the parking off Lindsay Street. It would be impossible to count how many breast cancer survivors have signed that truck. Caroline Maxwell, a one-year survivor, took the opportunity to sign as I snapped her photo. Thanks to the continued research and the help of the American Cancer Society, new drugs are constantly being developed and lives are being made brighter after a diagnosis of breast cancer.

