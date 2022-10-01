This was the first time that High Point has been chosen to kick-off the celebration for Making Strides of the Triad. And what a great place for a kickoff, The Catalyst Club at the Rockers’ Truist Point stadium! It was that dynamo, Jamie Heupel, breast cancer survivor and thriver and recipient of the Plato Wilson Award at the Salvation Army’s Champion of Hope Fundraiser, who invited me to this event. I could never say no to Jamie, plus I really needed to get a photo of her husband, Charles, who sneakily avoided the camera previously. In turn, I invited my friend Diane Welch, who is also a breast cancer survivor and thriver.
The High Point Fire Department’s Pink Cares fire truck had already arrived as I pulled into the parking off Lindsay Street. It would be impossible to count how many breast cancer survivors have signed that truck. Caroline Maxwell, a one-year survivor, took the opportunity to sign as I snapped her photo. Thanks to the continued research and the help of the American Cancer Society, new drugs are constantly being developed and lives are being made brighter after a diagnosis of breast cancer.
As I walked into the Catalyst Club, I was immediately met by Danielle Sowell. She is the senior community development manager in the Southeast Region for the American Cancer Society, more specifically the Triad. She was soon joined by Audrey Biesk, who you may know as the morning anchor for WXII. Biesk is also the chair for the 2022 Making Strides of the Triad, a 5K race. Well really you can walk or run or jog, so you really don’t have to race. It is being held at Country Park in Greensboro on Oct. 15. More details later in column. All money will benefit the American Cancer Society.
The event began with a social hour. It was there I met Alicia Green. Alicia is the co-owner with her husband, Pete, of Green Plumbing Heating and Air, presenting sponsor of Making Strides of the Triad. She told me that community mindfulness and philanthropy is so important to this husband-wife team that it is written into their company’s mission statement. I really thought that was incredible and was surprised we had never met before since I had seen their name on several sponsorships. She was an ICU nurse at High Point Medical Center before joining her husband in the plumbing, heating, and air business. Interesting transition.
As the social hour ended, with wonderful nibbles provided by the Rockers, Danielle Sowell stepped up to thank everyone for attending. First on her list were Joe and Pam Hubay. Joe, owner of High Point Jewelers, and Pam, owner of Plank Street Tavern (great Cosmo-makers), were the cosponsors for the evening, along with the Rockers. Biesk mentioned that 10% of the night’s sales at Plank Street Tavern would be donated to Making Strides, so, “That’s not a command but a request to go there after tonight’s event.” Naturally I took it as a command and patronized my friend’s pub.
Biesk continued, “We just are so grateful to Pam and Joe for making tonight possible. Breast cancer patients are counting on us to help save and improve lives. My goal tonight is that you leave here knowing that you have and will make a difference over the course of this Making Strides season. This year Making Strides of the Triad is going to big. It is going to be bold.”
Sowell introduced Audrey Biesk as the evening’s host. “I’m honored to be here as a volunteer and a supporter. We haven’t been able to have the in-person kickoff event like this in the past two years so this is very special. Last year was my first year and it was remarkable to be around so many survivors and thrivers. I am so excited for this year.” Biesk showed some slides of last year with everyone wearing masks.
Biesk introduced cancer survivor and thriver Lynn Burnette, who also has become a Making Strides pacesetter fundraiser for three years. Despite using a cane, she had a lot of spunk. Hers is a six-year story, yet her spirit and optimism brightened the room. She was surprised to find a lump in her breast. There was no history of breast cancer in her family, or so she thought. Then she found out her grandmother who had died of “lung cancer” actually died of breast cancer because in those days one just did not say the word “breast.”
After being laid off from her work, she decided to do something with her time and decided that since ACS did so much for her, she would volunteer with them. Cancer returned in her liver. She said, “I would not have survived the first cancer if not for the research funded by ACS to develop a new drug. We need to keep research going and support people to get early detection. Now I might have it again in my liver, but you know what, I am a thriver. I look at it this way: I am still enjoying my life. It is like Whac-A-Mole, it pops up and you whack it down.”
ACS is the largest non-government funder of cancer research and patient support programs in the United States, in our area they also offer the Road to Recovery program providing free transportation to and from treatment. In addition, they provide patient advocacy and support.
Also, Ziggy’s is hosting a Pinktober Concert and Bike Show Event on Saturday, Oct. 8, from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. All proceeds benefit ACS Making Strides of the Triad!
