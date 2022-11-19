This coming week we celebrate Thanksgiving. We in America have so much to be grateful for, and it is my hope that all of us wake each day filled with gratitude: for the free country we live, for our family, for our friends.
High Pointers have been filled with gratitude for 75 years to the five sisters of the Poor Servants of the Mother of God in the United Kingdom. They came to High Point on Nov. 15, 1947, with the intention of opening a hospital. These five sisters came in gratitude of the kindness shown to them by American soldiers in Europe during World War II. Upon arrival, the sisters had nowhere to live, so the pastor of Immaculate Heart of Mary found the George T. Penny House. The house was larger than the five sisters needed, so instead of a hospital, they converted the first floor into a convalescent center with 22 beds. They lived in the garage apartment. That was the beginning of what is now known as Pennybyrn today.
Today the Penny House is the convent for the sisters who have followed in the footsteps of the charter founders. Pennybryn has grown to include retirement living, transitional rehabilitation, assisted living, skilled nursing and memory care. With this incredible growth, their mission has remained the same since the first sisters arrived 75 years ago: to share God’s love by nursing the sick and comforting the dying.
I attended the 75th anniversary celebration and was excited to be able to tour the convent after a lovely luncheon. Sister Lucy Hennessey, chair of the Pennybyrn boardc was the first to welcome the residents and guests. “Many of you know Pennybyrn had a very humble beginning. Every step of the way was ordained by the Lord and carried out through the work of many hands and the prayers and gifts of the community. We thank the Lord for the faith and perseverance of the five pioneer sisters who endured the hardship of loneliness and truly walked in faith to carry out their mission of making life better for others. Truly there is no way that five immigrant sisters could have accomplished the success this ministry has had over the past 75 years by themselves. It was only through partnerships with our friends and the broader community, residents, resident family members, donors, and staff that together we have been this Christian ministry here in the Triad.”
Rich Newman, president and CEO of Pennybyrn, added, “Today we celebrate 75 years of carrying out our mission, which is to demonstrate God’s love in the lives we touch.” A video was shown.
Vice President Vonda Hollingsworth added, “What a blessing Pennybyrn has been to me personally. I had an opportunity to learn what these sisters have done for us and all the lives that we at Pennybyrn have touched. I learned about care-ism. Thank you, sisters, for everything that Pennybyrn means to me and to our community.”
As you know Pennybyrn has a renowned memory care unit. That is a great segue into my next event: the Walk to End Alzheimer’s, which was held at Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church. This has become a yearly event organized by the church’s Adult Senior Council. My friend Sue Sumpter is the chair of the council. All the money raised goes to the Alzheimer’s Association of Guilford County, an organization that is also greatly supported by Pennybyrn.
When I spoke to Sumpter, she told me that dogs were allowed on the walk too, as long as they were well-behaved! Aha! That eliminated my two doggies as my 4-pound Josie (a terror terrier) will kiss you to death (or not) and my beautiful Bichon, Juliette, probably would have done well but not without Josie, the troublemaker.
We met in the parking lot at Wesley Memorial near the outdoor chapel by the woodsy trail that some of us would traverse. I saw Sumpter first. She always has that beautiful, warm smile and makes everyone just feel so welcomed. As we were talking, the Rev. Ken Lyon and his wife, Lydia, arrived with their dog, Keeley. It was clear Keeley was anxious for the walk to begin.
When everyone had arrived, we took our seats on the wooden benches at the chapel just inside the woods. Jerry and Kay Tucker, who are on the board of directors for the Alzheimer’s Association of Guilford County, led a team in the Walk to End Alzheimer’s held annually in Greensboro. Jerry was the second leading fundraiser, with Kay not far behind. They stood in front of the wooden crucifix to explain the various colored flowers we would be carrying as we walked, whether it be the wooded trail, the prayer labyrinth or just around the parking lot.
The blue flower is for someone who is living with a diagnosis, yellow for a caregiver of someone with the disease, orange for an advocate/supporter and purple for someone who has lost a loved one to the disease. I took the orange as a supporter and then later remembered that my grandmother probably had Alzheimer’s. When she was in a nursing facility (not even close to being as nice as Pennybyrn) in Iowa long after I had moved away, my father visited her every day. If she did recognize him, she thought he was her husband, who had died many years earlier. Other times she just thought he was a nice man to visit her.
Kay Tucker read the Alzheimer’s poem, “Do Not Ask Me to Remember,” written by Owen Darnell, whose wife died of Alzheimers’. I, along with many others took the wooded trail down to the creek. When we arrived back at the starting point, we planted our flowers at the prayer labyrinth. It was a lovely sight, and we headed for the refreshment cart and conversation.
It was a beautiful day for us as we thought about our loved ones who had lost so much with Alzheimer’s yet grateful so many people care.
