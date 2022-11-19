This coming week we celebrate Thanksgiving. We in America have so much to be grateful for, and it is my hope that all of us wake each day filled with gratitude: for the free country we live, for our family, for our friends.

High Pointers have been filled with gratitude for 75 years to the five sisters of the Poor Servants of the Mother of God in the United Kingdom. They came to High Point on Nov. 15, 1947, with the intention of opening a hospital. These five sisters came in gratitude of the kindness shown to them by American soldiers in Europe during World War II. Upon arrival, the sisters had nowhere to live, so the pastor of Immaculate Heart of Mary found the George T. Penny House. The house was larger than the five sisters needed, so instead of a hospital, they converted the first floor into a convalescent center with 22 beds. They lived in the garage apartment. That was the beginning of what is now known as Pennybyrn today.

Trending Videos