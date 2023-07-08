Ever since I heard about the regatta at Oak Hollow Lake and the man who brought Triad United Rowing to High Point, I have wanted to meet its founder, Gene Kinninmonth. OK, I admit I was intrigued by his Aussie accent, but even more impressive, he has brought a sport I previously associated with the Olympics, the noted British Henley Regatta or the famed Harvard Regatta to High Point, North Carolina!

Finally, thanks to Dr. Lenny Peters, founder of Bethany Medical and the Lenny Peters Foundation, I had the opportunity to meet Gene Kinninmonth. Before I go further, I also want to thank Peters for all the support he has given the non-profit agencies in our community. There is rarely an event that does not list Bethany Medical/Peters Foundation as a major sponsor. Family Service of the Piedmont awarded him the prestigious Julia B. Nile For Love of Family Award in 2021. Thank you, Dr. Peters, for your contributions to our community.