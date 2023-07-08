Ever since I heard about the regatta at Oak Hollow Lake and the man who brought Triad United Rowing to High Point, I have wanted to meet its founder, Gene Kinninmonth. OK, I admit I was intrigued by his Aussie accent, but even more impressive, he has brought a sport I previously associated with the Olympics, the noted British Henley Regatta or the famed Harvard Regatta to High Point, North Carolina!
Finally, thanks to Dr. Lenny Peters, founder of Bethany Medical and the Lenny Peters Foundation, I had the opportunity to meet Gene Kinninmonth. Before I go further, I also want to thank Peters for all the support he has given the non-profit agencies in our community. There is rarely an event that does not list Bethany Medical/Peters Foundation as a major sponsor. Family Service of the Piedmont awarded him the prestigious Julia B. Nile For Love of Family Award in 2021. Thank you, Dr. Peters, for your contributions to our community.
Again, Peters has stepped up as the presenting sponsor for the Triad Rowing Club’s regatta. Recently in appreciation to Kinninmonth, Peters hosted a wine tasting dinner at the Peters Development building on Main Street. It was an intimate gathering, making it very special to those who attended.
Aha! There he was, my new friend Gene Kinninmonth! I wondered how High Point had been so fortunate. What brought this former Australian national team oarsman to High Point? He had coached at UCLA and the University of Southern California and coached several Olympic champions. Now he is in High Point, working to make it international in yet another sphere in addition to our furniture market, High Point University, and our newly formed pro soccer club, Carolina Core (more in a later column). The answer is simple. It was his wife, Amy MacArthur, assistant professor of religion and philosophy at HPU!
When MacArthur received her doctorate in philosophy from the University of California, she informed her husband they would have to move because universities in California were not hiring philosophy professors. She received an offer. It was from High Point University. She told her husband, “We are moving to High Point, North Carolina.” He had never heard of High Point but interestingly added, “When we were in Los Angeles and packing up our things to move, our next-door neighbors came over and introduced themselves for the first time! When we moved into our home in High Point, the first week our neighbors brought soup, food, and vegetables from their garden. We knew then High Point was a very special place.”
By the way, Mac Arthur’s specialty is ethics. She was just selected to be part of an elite initiative made possible by the Mellon Foundation and the National Endowment for the Humanities, New Currents in Teaching Philosophy.
It was wine-tasting time, with a lovely selection of wines and catering by Alexandria Coombs (we need to get together!) of Bistro 1605, who is not only a chef but showed she could kick up her heels as well when she tied for raising the most money for the latest rendition of Dancing with the High Point Stars (DWTHPS). Another dancer from a previous DWTHPS was sipping wine in her navy-and-white blazer, indicative of being on the Triad United Rowing team. Alexis King Ford is a rower, as is her mother, Jackie King; they both are in Masters Rowing. King and her rowing partner, Erin Sanders, have even won a first-place medal!
As we were tasting, there was quiet as Peters began to speak: “When I came to High Point 35 years ago, I decided to leave High Point a lot better than I found it. Two of my daughters have joined my business with me.” Elise Peters Carey is president of Peters Holdings, Peters Development and Bethany Medical, and Nicole Peters is an information system analyst at Bethany.
Peters continued, “We want to help High Point grow. If you have not been to the High Point regatta at Oak Hollow, it is a top-notch event.” Peters pointed out The Bethany Medical North Carolina Rowing Championships held in April accounted for 500 booked hotel rooms. There were 300 boats entered with 800 athletes. There is the Lenny Peters Regatta Lounge (VIP) with “top-notch champagne and white tablecloths,” added Peters. Peters continued to say how proud Bethany/Peters Foundation were to support Kinninmonth and Triad United Rowing.
John Joyce, global director for the Peters Foundation, then took over and said, “We began our sponsorships of the rowing championship with $25,000 last year and duplicated it again this year. Dr. Peters was so moved and impressed by what he saw at this year’s event he decided to give an additional $10,000.” Peers then presented the check to Kinninmonth.
Kinninmonth told how Triad United Rowing began. “When I started the rowing club in 2012, I didn’t think anyone here would get behind it. I went into the Parks and Recreation Department, and the commissioner said, ‘We really love new partnerships. I don’t know what you are talking about but go for it.’ It blew my mind. Festival Park is such a beautiful location. I want to keep making it more and more special. With Dr. Peters’ support, we can attract an international crew to race. I still feel like we are only just beginning. I don’t think other cities get behind visions as they do here in High Point.”
Kinninmonth then surprised us by a step-by-step creation of the Pavlova (named for the famous Russian ballerina Anna Pavlova) Australian dessert (New Zealanders also claim it) in front of us. Not short on calories, it starts with a meringue base, followed by loads of whipped cream topped with fruit and syrup. It was delectable!
It was so great to finally meet Gene Kinnimonth. Thank you, Dr. Lenny Peters. Hope to see you all at the October regatta on Oak Hollow Lake. As Kinninmonth describes Oak Hollow Lake, “Oak Hollow Lake is beautiful one day and perfect the next!
Gene Kinninmonth and Amy MacArthur, we are so happy you have made High Point your home!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.