Paul Lessard GIVING 101

The beginning of a new year always carries me back to a brisk morning many years ago which I still remember with amazing clarity and heartfelt gratitude. It was just before sunrise and I was standing in the middle of the awesome Collegiate Peaks at the Trail West Young Life camp in Colorado. I was on vacation with my family and had risen early to meet up with a young camp counselor named Kimmel who was going to climb Mt. Princeton with me. I didn’t know it at the time, but he had to be back in camp by noon, so this was going to be a speed climb with an 18-year-old, zero-body-fat gazelle who would nearly kill me. Within moments, the sun began to peek through the ridgeline and I promise you, there is nothing quite like dawn breaking in the Colorado mountains; it truly is one of God’s remarkable surprises and like a new year it was a gift that promised endless possibilities.

As we approach the dawning of this new year, 2023, I pray for three gifts that can transform our entire community, if we are willing to reach out and claim them.

