The beginning of a new year always carries me back to a brisk morning many years ago which I still remember with amazing clarity and heartfelt gratitude. It was just before sunrise and I was standing in the middle of the awesome Collegiate Peaks at the Trail West Young Life camp in Colorado. I was on vacation with my family and had risen early to meet up with a young camp counselor named Kimmel who was going to climb Mt. Princeton with me. I didn’t know it at the time, but he had to be back in camp by noon, so this was going to be a speed climb with an 18-year-old, zero-body-fat gazelle who would nearly kill me. Within moments, the sun began to peek through the ridgeline and I promise you, there is nothing quite like dawn breaking in the Colorado mountains; it truly is one of God’s remarkable surprises and like a new year it was a gift that promised endless possibilities.
As we approach the dawning of this new year, 2023, I pray for three gifts that can transform our entire community, if we are willing to reach out and claim them.
The first is the gift of empathy, the ability to understand and share the feelings of others. In a world too often driven by our own goals and self-interest, each of us can make the lives of those around us immeasurably better by simply listening and caring. Whether it is a family member, a friend or a complete stranger, we will never know the burden another is carrying unless we take the time to care.
The second is the gift of generosity which is so much more than simply sharing your financial resources, but also includes your time, your talents and your leadership. It’s easy to forget that even in our very own community of High Point, you can find Third World poverty, and it takes so little to transform a life. This year, help feed a family, teach a child to read, find shelter for the homeless, and I guarantee you will inevitably receive so much more than you can possibly give.
Finally, there is the gift of vision, an invaluable commodity that can take a community from good to great. We are so blessed to be living and working in High Point during this time of such phenomenal change and restoration. We are witnessing more miraculous transformation at this point in time than we have seen in the last 30 years, and each of us can and should be a part of this historic evolution. Support the “Uptowne” business community with your patronage, encourage our leadership to accelerate downtown residential development, which will jump-start the growth of urban amenities, take your family to a ballgame at Truist Point and see the future of High Point.
In 2023, we must never forget that we stand upon the shoulders of others who came before us and literally built the foundation upon which we are now creating one of the most caring, giving and beautiful communities in North Carolina. This is a once-in-a lifetime privilege, but with this privilege comes great responsibility for all of us.
May God bless you and yours in the year ahead and may it be full of good health, opportunity and joy for all of us. For Good… For High Point… Forever.
PAUL LESSARD, a recipient of the Carnegie Hero Medal and a catalyst for the growth of community outreach programs, is president of the High Point Community Foundation. Reach him at 336-882-3298.
