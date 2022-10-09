DEAR DR. FOX: I work for Choosing Therapy, an online mental health startup. I just came across your site, and loved your article on “Companion Animal Communications After Death.” We have recently published an article entitled “Grieving the Loss of a Dog.” Would you be able to mention this in your column?
DEAR C.F.: I am glad to know you are making this contribution to help ease the suffering of people who are grieving the loss of an animal companion. Such people have been too-long ridiculed for experiencing profound grief — often by those who have never had a close bond with an animal. When I was a little boy, grieving the loss of our beloved dog, Rover, I will never forget an aunt saying, “Don’t be so sad. It was only a dog.” Now I hear some companies are allowing employees time off work when they lose an animal companion; that is progress indeed!
We must also consider how many animals grieve the loss of their own human or nonhuman companions, and give them extra tender loving care, as J.G. from Florida shares in the letter below.
DEAR DR. FOX: Some of your readers keep trying to disparage the fact that animal lovers know is true: Cats and dogs are emotional beings.
When we lost one of our cats, Buttons, almost two years ago, our dog and our remaining cat, Shadow, searched for him in all his favorite places — for weeks. Shadow is just now getting over his depression, although he still misses his best friend. He spends a lot of time in Buttons’ favorite place, the screened patio.
Our dogs and cats have always been emotionally connected to us. Our pets feel pain just as much as we do. And they feel love. — J.G., Boynton Beach, Florida
DEAR J.G.: Thank you for sharing your story. Read on for another from a fellow reader.
DEAR DR. FOX: After a dear friend died, I took in her 14-year-old dog, Emma, who bonded well with our two dogs. One day shortly after taking her in, I was driving Emma to visit some friends in a nearby city. She was lying next to one of our dogs in the back of my car for comfort.
When I arrived at our friends’ house, Emma was hardly moving, but her eyes were open and she was aware. We all rushed her to an emergency vet, but she died before we got there. We were all in shock, and the vet said she probably died from a stroke. Do you think she could have died from grief? — P.S., San Francisco
DEAR P.S.: This is so very sad, and what a shock it must have been for all of you. Animals can die from a broken heart. This has been documented in many species, including horses and captive elephants, when they lose a closely bonded partner/companion. And we are all familiar with the sudden death in humans when one spouse loses another.
Grief can kill. Veterinarian David Alderton addressed this topic in his excellent 2011 book, “Animal Grief: How Animals Mourn.” Turning this existential phenomenon over, we can see how loving relationships can keep us and other animals alive and sustain us in body, mind and spirit.
Send all mail to animaldocfox@gmail.com or to Dr. Michael Fox in care of Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106. The volume of mail received prohibits personal replies, but questions and comments of general interest will be discussed in future columns.
