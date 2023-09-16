DEAR READERS: A January report from the Commonwealth Fund, “U.S. Health Care From a Global Perspective, 2022: Accelerating Spending, Worsening Outcomes,” should serve as a clarion call for reforms and correctives.
Two striking quotes from the report:
• “The U.S. spends nearly 18% of (its) GDP on health care, yet Americans die younger and are less healthy than residents of other high-income countries.”
• “Not only does the U.S. have the lowest life expectancy among high-income countries, but it also has the highest rates of avoidable deaths.” (Full story: CommonwealthFund.org, Jan. 31)
Addressing this problem from one angle is the FDA, which, for the first time in nearly 30 years, is changing its requirements for foods to be labeled as “healthy.” A group of 15 organizations is urging the U.S. government to disclose any “potential financial conflicts of interest” among those involved in creating the next dietary guidelines.
The ancient quote from Hippocrates, “Let food be thy medicine, and medicine be thy food,” acknowledges the importance of healthy eating and how the nutrients in various foods have healing properties. Few medical and veterinary colleges provide adequate courses in nutrition, nutraceuticals and nutrigenomics. But this may soon change, as research has opened the door to provide a better understanding of how nutrition influences the gut microbiome: the diverse population of bacteria that collectively play a vital role in our physical and mental health, immune system defenses and longevity.
Eating lots of ultraprocessed foods could even increase your risk of dying from cancer. A U.K. study of self-reported dietary data from more than 197,000 people showed some evidence of a link: “After the researchers adjusted for sociodemographic factors, physical activity, smoking status and dietary factors, it was found that a 10% increase in consumption of ultraprocessed food was linked to a 2% increase in being diagnosed with any cancer and a 6% increase in dying from cancer of any kind.” (Full story: Forbes.com, Jan. 31)
The adverse health consequences humans can experience from eating highly processed foods mirror those in companion animals fed conventional pet foods. The good news is that many veterinarians are now addressing this issue and advocating more healthful, whole-food diets for dogs and cats.
I have long questioned what I see as an unhealthy alliance between various government regulatory agencies — responsible for public health and nutritional education — and the agribusiness, food and pharmaceutical industries. Often, the agencies’ sins, both of omission and commission, ultimately benefit the industries they oversee (as per my book “Eating With Conscience: The Bioethics of Food”). All veterinarians going into companion animal practice should, prior to graduation, have read “Canine Nutrigenomics” by W. Jean Dodds and Deana Laverdure-Dunetz.
Finding nutritious alternatives to animal products and embracing a plant-based diet is good for animals, good for the planet and the best for our health.
More to cats purring than you imagine
Cats purr when they are contented but also when they are anxious, fearful and/or soliciting food. Animal behaviorists theorize that purring may promote bone and muscle health. The frequency of the vibrations that cause the telltale sound range from around 20Hz up to 150Hz. “Purr frequencies correspond to vibrational/electrical frequencies used in treatment for bone growth/fractures, pain, edema, muscle growth/strain, joint flexibility, dyspnea and wounds,” reads one article on this issue. (Full story: “The felid purr: A healing mechanism?” published in 2001 in the Journal of the Acoustical Society of America)
Cat owners whose feline companions lie on their chests or tummies and purr away may indeed be receiving relaxing, and even healing, vibrations. Several readers have told me about their cats seeming to know where their human companions were hurting — often lying down on or near a sore shoulder, for example, and starting to purr!
