As the new year is well under way on the calendar, maybe you have thought about new life goals, health, beauty, money or more? Which do you want? Your choice. Maybe you want all three. With good planning, and the right actions, you could have all three and maybe more. If you know me, you probably guessed I am thinking about Gardening.
With the enduring past and many months of the Covid-19 pandemic, many folks did some long, hard thinking and re-evaluated their lives and expectations. As the sickness has subsided and folks have resumed more normal living habits, many people changed jobs, started more education, quit working altogether, retired, started new hobbies, reconnected with others, and some even started gardening.
Amazingly, it is estimated by garden associations that at least 16 million new American gardeners have emerged after the Covid virus scourge. I think gardening was a new activity choice for many because gardening offers many facets that can be beneficial to living and our life actions. Few people would deny wanting a nutritious, fresh, and safe food supply for their family or themselves. One way to help augment this supply is to learn to grow your own vegetables. Older folks remember the government encouraged Victory Gardens during World War II when almost 40% of fresh vegetables were home-grown in the U.S.
But growing vegetables and fruits is not the only thing you can grow at home. Psychologists tell us that most of us want to be in pleasant surroundings and part of those surroundings can be achieved by having a home landscape providing beauty or satisfying colors or even comforting summer shade. These elements can be added by planting shrubs, trees, and flowers or even containers of colorful plants around the home. Maybe, even planting plants that will offer shelter or food for birds and other wildlife could be satisfying to some.
I have often written how mowing, digging, moving wheelbarrows of soil, mulching, etc. is like having an exercise class at a gym. You get weightlifting, bending, walking, stretching and calorie burn with all these activities. These actions often translate to improved body conditions and health.
Some gardeners even transform gardening into a hobby to make extra income. For example, I have known some folks to take their gardening knowledge into a part-time job at a local garden center or become a small entrepreneur by selling their flowers, seeds, roots or crops at local farmers’ markets or roadside stands. And of course, most real estate agents agree that attractive landscaping will increase the value of a property or home 10-15%.
Doctors and psychologists also tell us that a balanced, healthy way of living should involve some level of social activities and pleasant interacting with others. Gardening provides this also. There are many gardening groups, clubs, organizations and even on-line methods of sharing gardening tips, knowledge, and success as well as pitfalls. These methods offer easy ways of personal social interactions. Almost every county in our state has a Master Gardener group that provides opportunities for these activities. I started such a group in Randolph County under the auspice of the NC State University Cooperative Extension Service decades ago.
As a Gardener, you might even want to create your own little area in your landscape for a private retreat. Gardening offers many possibilities to appeal to our need to relax and release stress. A garden full of colorful flowers, fragrant herbs, textures and foliage can provide comfort to our senses and you can design your own little corner to provide for a connection to your spiritual side. Asian cultures have practiced this for many millennia with Zen Gardens and other engaging or tranquil settings with the use of plants.
As I grow older, I often sit down and peruse many of my photos of gardening with my family, children and grandchildren which brings back good memories or comforting thoughts which are documented for many years to come.
So regardless of your personal need or reason, gardening can be a solution to satisfying benefits that could be a good goal for 2023 and beyond. Start your garden planning now.
Gwyn Riddick is a North Carolina Certified Plantsman and former owner of Riddick Greenhouses & Nursery. He is a Fellow of the Natural Resources Leadership Institute (NCSU). If you have gardening questions, send them to Gwyn Riddick at The High Point Enterprise, 213 Woodbine St., High Point, N.C. 27260, or email gwynriddick@gmail.com.
