As the new year is well under way on the calendar, maybe you have thought about new life goals, health, beauty, money or more? Which do you want? Your choice. Maybe you want all three. With good planning, and the right actions, you could have all three and maybe more. If you know me, you probably guessed I am thinking about Gardening.

With the enduring past and many months of the Covid-19 pandemic, many folks did some long, hard thinking and re-evaluated their lives and expectations. As the sickness has subsided and folks have resumed more normal living habits, many people changed jobs, started more education, quit working altogether, retired, started new hobbies, reconnected with others, and some even started gardening.

Gwyn Riddick is a North Carolina Certified Plantsman and former owner of Riddick Greenhouses & Nursery. He is a Fellow of the Natural Resources Leadership Institute (NCSU). If you have gardening questions, send them to Gwyn Riddick at The High Point Enterprise, 213 Woodbine St., High Point, N.C. 27260, or email gwynriddick@gmail.com.

Trending Videos