Hibiscus is a group of diverse plants that almost everyone in the South has seen, planted, or enjoyed. In fact, some varieties are even added to tea. Some are hardy perennials, while others are annuals, shrubs, or tropical plants. The ornamental types are extremely popular and I grow several of them in my landscape.
The blooms and buds of the different species look very similar to other plants in the hibiscus family. In mid to late summer, clusters of bulbous rounded flower buds appear at the end of each stem, resembling cotton balls. These buds open, depending upon the variety, into single or double blossoms nearly six inches across. The hardy hibiscus is the largest, with blooms the size of dinner plates. They are my favorite because they are quite a blooming showcase.
I have planted three different species of hibiscus in my landscape.
Tropical hibiscus (Hibiscus rosa-sinensis) are annuals and are very showy, they will not survive our winters, but they come in bright tropical colors of orange, pink, red, white, yellow and some bicolors. Blooms are generally about six inches across. I mix a few in with my annual flowers because they bloom all summer until autumn frost. Plant size is about 2 ft. by 2 ft. and usually sport 6-8 blooms per plant every day.
Hardy Hibiscus (H. hybrids of Hibiscus moscheutos and H. laevis) are my favorite hardy hibiscus with the Southern Belle series having 8-12-inch diameter blooms in red, white, or pink. It is a true perennial and grows to three to five feet tall and wide. Some species are native to North America. They die back to the ground each winter, but grow back to full size by summer and are loaded with blooms all summer.
Shrub Hibiscus (H. syriacus) is a common old-fashioned plant also known as Althea, Rose -of-Sharon or “cotton bush” and is a great deciduous shrub that has similar four-to-six-inch diameter blooms to the hibiscus family. This shrub has a woody deciduous upright growth and blooms on the same plant structure each year. Some will grow from 10-15 feet tall and several feet wide. A variety that is pure white in bloom drops many seeds each year which are self-sowing, creating new young plants each year which can be a nuisance.
There are many named varieties you can grow and encounter in the garden with each of these three hibiscus types. Here is a list of some of the hardy types.
• “Disco Belle Mix” flower colors range from white to dark red. Individual colors are available. Flowers can be up to 10 inches across and the plants about three feet tall.
• “Southern Belle Mix” has red, pink and white flowers up to eight inches across. Individual flower colors are available. Plants grow to five feet tall.
• Summer Spice Series, Luna Series and Summerific Series
Look for these varieties at your local home supply store or garden center and nursery.
Care and Culture
From year to year, the hardy hibiscus will stay dormant until late spring and comes out with new growth slowly, so don’t give up. Plant them in the sun and give them plenty of water. They naturally grow in wet areas or along water sources. If you see your plant dropping the lowest leaves or buds, you should check the soil for dryness and water accordingly. A little fertilizer labeled for perennial plants is appropriate each year.
Even if you have not grown hibiscus in your garden, you may have had some in your tea. I like Lemon Zinger by Celestial Seasonings. Vegetable gardeners would recognize a hibiscus cousin, the familiar garden okra plant has blooms in size and shape of the hibiscus and is a related species. Okra grows light yellow blossoms with a dark burgundy center. In fact, local garden centers sometimes sell the ornamental okras with deep burgundy red leaves for planting in the flower garden.
Gwyn Riddick is a North Carolina Certified Plantsman and former owner of Riddick Greenhouses & Nursery. He is a Fellow of the Natural Resources Leadership Institute (NCSU). If you have gardening questions, send them to Gwyn Riddick at The High Point Enterprise, 213 Woodbine St., High Point, N.C. 27260, or email gwynriddick@gmail.com.
