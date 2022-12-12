Ralph Hubert Harper and Fannie Boger Harper of High Point will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary on Dec. 15, 2022. The couple was wed in Thomasville, where each was born and raised, on Dec. 15, 1962, at Emmanuel Baptist Church by the late Rev. Dr. Spaulding, senior pastor of St. Johns AME Zion Church of Thomasville, the Harper family church. Fannie grew up in Bethel Tabernacle Church of Thomasville. After Ralph served in the U.S. Air Force, the couple moved to High Point due to Ralph being hired by the city as one of the second wave of Black police officers mandated by desegregation laws. Fannie worked some jobs here and there, but per mutual agreement she spent the bulk of her life as a conscientious and meticulous homemaker, helping to raise the six children the union produced, as well as positively influencing children for Christ throughout the neighborhood. Ralph then had brief stints with the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office, Model Cities, and eventually spent the last 30 years of his work life with Norfolk & Western, Norfolk Southern and Amtrak railroads, retiring as a locomotive engineer in 2002 with many of his children and grandchildren present. Besides six children, the union has also produced 23 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. The couple is well known for their devout love of Christ and currently worship at Community Bible Church High Point under Pastor Aaron Martin and are active in the Senior Sunday School Class.
Their children are Martin F. Harper Sr. (Antionette) of Winston-Salem, Michael E. Harper (Rosa) of High Point, Mitchell E. Harper (Jennifer) of Las Vegas, Nevada, Milton H. Harper (Serelda) of High Point, Marsha L. Harper of the home (serving as special assistant) and Melvin E. Harper of High Point.
