Some folks make a lasagna garden. You don’t really grow a lasagna. It is a euphemism for building up your soil organically like you build a lasagna layer by layer. It is kind of like a raised bed, but instead of piling up soil, you stack compostable materials like leaves, grass clippings, and other disposables such as newspaper, cardboard, and vegetable trimmings from the kitchen. Eventually, microbes and worms and bugs decompose and digest these materials into a lush, nutrient-loaded, usable soil. This compost makes a great spot to then grow a garden.
But, I am talking about growing a delicious pizza. OK, not a whole pizza, but you can grow many of the healthy topping ingredients. Most pizzas are high in calories and sodium because they contain high-calorie toppings such as cheeses, salty meats and maybe sugary sauce. But you can grow lots of healthy topping ingredients, and if you don’t make your own crust from scratch you can buy one. A good crust can contain whole grains, seeds or a vegetable base.
If you use meat toppings, opt for leaner ones such as chicken, and use light or low-fat cheese if it is included in your recipe. Some folks have mastered the use of tofu as a protein source. For tomato sauce, use a pesto with a low-sugar tomato sauce. Pile on lots of your favorite vegetables chopped or sliced such as squash, peppers, tomatoes and onions. After cooking add some greens like basil, spinach or arugula for a fresh cool taste. Some folks add them before cooking.
You can grow many of the delicious toppings in your own garden: spinach, arugula, basil, tomatoes, squash, onions, and peppers. Burpee Seed Company (Burpee.com) offers a good selection of veggie and herb seeds. You can also check your local garden center for your favorite toppings to grow for your pie.
Tomatoes: The classic Roma tomato is great for pizza toppings since it is meaty and small and full of flavor, growing to about 2 ounces each and a prolific producer in about 76 days from planting. And if you grow enough of them, and you are really industrious, Roma is one of the best tomatoes for making your own sauce, which you can make and keep frozen or canned for next year. It is meaty and has few seeds, so it slices well.
Sweet peppers: For a really delicious as well as colorful pizza, grow the Carnival Blend, which will give you colors of gold or orange, red, purple or ivory. These 3- to 4-inch peppers will be ready to harvest in about 70 days. Just slice them or chop them per your desire for topping the pizza.
Hot peppers: If you like it mildly hot, grow some Greek pepperocini. “This heirloom pepper variety from Greece is sweet, crunchy and only mildly hot,” according to Burpee. Harvest at 2-3 inches long.
Real hot peppers: Nothing is as good as a jalapeno if you like some spicy pizza. In about 60 days you can harvest these and slice them in little wheels of pepper to top the pie.
Onions: I like a mild sweet onion on my pizza, so I would choose Texas sweet yellow onion, which will mature in about 80 days. So sweet, you can eat it like an apple. Other mild onions are available also. Granex yellow onion is the one grown in Vidalia that is so delicious and famous.
Squash: Even more nutrition can be garnered by adding some slices of yellow summer squash or young zucchini. They add more flavor and color as well.
Spinach: Grow a variety of baby leaf spinach or Double Choice Hybrid and harvest it when the leaves are young for best tenderness and flavor and added nutrition.
Oregano: I think this herb is a secret of flavor for any pizza. Most folks sprinkle some dried flakes over the pie, but grow your own and use fresh chopped leaves and you will never use dried oregano again.
Basil: Strong-flavored but unmistakable, basil is a great match with tomatoes and sauce, and many folks put it on their homemade pizza. Grows nicely in 60 days. We grow ours in a pot on the deck.
Arugula: This herb is strongly flavored, and you may or may not like it on a pizza, but if you give it a try, use the heat-tolerant variety, Selvetica, or the Garden Tangy one. Both will take our Southern summer heat and be ready to eat in 30 days.
Your choice: Of course, you may have a special ingredient you enjoy to add to your pizza. Mine is pineapple! So I just open a can and add it.
Delicious pizza full of nutrition can be as close as your garden. Just pick your toppings and decorate your pie for good eating.
