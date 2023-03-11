Some folks make a lasagna garden. You don’t really grow a lasagna. It is a euphemism for building up your soil organically like you build a lasagna layer by layer. It is kind of like a raised bed, but instead of piling up soil, you stack compostable materials like leaves, grass clippings, and other disposables such as newspaper, cardboard, and vegetable trimmings from the kitchen. Eventually, microbes and worms and bugs decompose and digest these materials into a lush, nutrient-loaded, usable soil. This compost makes a great spot to then grow a garden.

But, I am talking about growing a delicious pizza. OK, not a whole pizza, but you can grow many of the healthy topping ingredients. Most pizzas are high in calories and sodium because they contain high-calorie toppings such as cheeses, salty meats and maybe sugary sauce. But you can grow lots of healthy topping ingredients, and if you don’t make your own crust from scratch you can buy one. A good crust can contain whole grains, seeds or a vegetable base.

