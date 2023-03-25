Why waste your time growing the same old, mundane tomatoes? Start growing tomatoes with special talents as proposed by Burpee Seeds and Plants. According to some dictionary definitions, “talent” denotes a special feature or quality. Some new varieties are almost irresistible. Here is a list of vivacious, blissful, tasty, choice, neon, colorful and delicious “talented” tomato selections you can grow.
One example: Burpee claims a tomato that is a joy to behold, with a dazzling, bold yellow color that will bring heavy yields until frost. This almond-shaped, 1-ounce fruit has a name to support its unique features: the “Bliss” hybrid tomato. Also described as “mirthful and lightly sweet,” it is borne on indeterminate vines after growing about 70 days. Destined to bring you tomato bliss.
Another tomato introduction has luminous orange-scarlet fruit and is considered a super-fruit due to its super-high levels of beta-carotene. This tomato can supply about 40% of the recommended daily intake of vitamin A, according to the description. Vitamin A is known to promote eye health and skin health. Named “Vivacious,” it can be used for fresh eating as well as cooking. The fruits are reported to be meaty and juicy-sweet, 2- to 3-inch, grape-shaped tomatoes.
Another new Burpee tomato is described as great for snacking in two bites. A sweet rich, red skin with a black blush, the fruit has a firm texture that is dripless. This cherry tomato is so tasty, it was named “Two Tasty Hybrid.” Growing to about 60 inches, the vines will bear a reported 70 fruits in about 70 days.
Perfectly talented to make Fried Green Tomatoes, “Chef’s Choice Green Tomato” is a perfect selection. This 2016 “All America Selection” winner will yield about 25-30 fruits per plant that are green with a slight yellow blush on each fruit. Each fruit will grow globe-shaped to 6-7 inches in diameter and weigh about 9-10 ounces. It is reported to have a citrus-like and tangy sweet flavor with meaty texture perfect for frying. Look for seed at TotallyTomato.com online.
How about a neon-orange, 12-ounce tomato that you can cook or eat in about 70 days from planting? Disease resistance has been bred into this variety named “Chef’s Choice Orange” of plants using its parentage traits from the heirloom “Amana Orange” plant. It retains its brilliant color even when cooked. It was a 2015 AAS winner.
Deliciousness, disease resistance and an attractive and enticing pink color are the talents of a tomato called “Tomato Pink Delicious.” It is last year’s AAS winner and available as seed from Park Seed and Totally Tomatoes catalogs online. Growing to about 11 ounces on average, its sweetness is reported to be above average for a pink tomato, and fruits do not crack easily like some Beefsteak-sized tomatoes. In horticultural science language, this tomato has a higher than average “BRIX,” which is a measurement of sugar content and sweetness. A high yielder on indeterminate vines.
Striped tomatoes are not only decorative but very tasty. Choose Mr. Stripey (Reneesgarden.com) for large 1-2 pounders and a high sugar content and mild flavor. The fruit is rich yellow with contrasting pinkish-red stripes throughout the meaty tomato. Bearing in about 80 days, you will say Mr. Stripey is very talented. This is an heirloom and one I have grown and really enjoyed.
Tomatoes contain the lycopene and good levels of vitamin C if eaten uncooked. Cooking destroys most of the vitamin C. Tomato skins also contain most of the phytonutrients like flavonoids that have beneficial anti-inflammatory effects on your body, so raw is better nutritionally. All these catalog descriptions are fun to read, but it will be even more enjoyable to eat that first home-grown tomato sandwich of the season.
Tomatoes are native to South America and were not really eaten by Americans until Thomas Jefferson grew some and led the way to culinary use. Even then, Americans were reluctant to eat them and used them as ornamentals into the early 1800s. Wow, were they missing out! But tomatoes can be healthy eating and delicious. Just think about that first juicy, delicious tomato sandwich of the season and you will drool with anticipation for these fruits to grow faster.
