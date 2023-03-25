Why waste your time growing the same old, mundane tomatoes? Start growing tomatoes with special talents as proposed by Burpee Seeds and Plants. According to some dictionary definitions, “talent” denotes a special feature or quality. Some new varieties are almost irresistible. Here is a list of vivacious, blissful, tasty, choice, neon, colorful and delicious “talented” tomato selections you can grow.

One example: Burpee claims a tomato that is a joy to behold, with a dazzling, bold yellow color that will bring heavy yields until frost. This almond-shaped, 1-ounce fruit has a name to support its unique features: the “Bliss” hybrid tomato. Also described as “mirthful and lightly sweet,” it is borne on indeterminate vines after growing about 70 days. Destined to bring you tomato bliss.

