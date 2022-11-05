During times of high inflation, supply chain disruptions and world uncertainty, it is comforting to know you have the ability to grow some of your own food. Whether it be in pots, around the patio or in a garden, there are vegetables and fruits that can be grown with quick access to your table.

Some of the easiest to grow foods are berries: blueberries, blackberries, raspberries and elderberries are favorites. If you are limited in space, I would recommend three fruits to grow for delicious snacks and good nutrition. Dark colored fruits like blueberries, raspberries and elderberries consistently rise to the top of healthy fruits in all rankings and new scientific research. Much of the credit goes to numerous antioxidants and anthocyanins within the fruit that give them their blue to black color. So far, evidence is tilting toward these compounds reducing inflammatory diseases like arthritis and various types of cancer incidence.

Gwyn Riddick is a North Carolina Certified Plantsman and former owner of Riddick Greenhouses & Nursery. He is a Fellow of the Natural Resources Leadership Institute (NCSU).

