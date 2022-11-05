During times of high inflation, supply chain disruptions and world uncertainty, it is comforting to know you have the ability to grow some of your own food. Whether it be in pots, around the patio or in a garden, there are vegetables and fruits that can be grown with quick access to your table.
Some of the easiest to grow foods are berries: blueberries, blackberries, raspberries and elderberries are favorites. If you are limited in space, I would recommend three fruits to grow for delicious snacks and good nutrition. Dark colored fruits like blueberries, raspberries and elderberries consistently rise to the top of healthy fruits in all rankings and new scientific research. Much of the credit goes to numerous antioxidants and anthocyanins within the fruit that give them their blue to black color. So far, evidence is tilting toward these compounds reducing inflammatory diseases like arthritis and various types of cancer incidence.
Blueberries are widespread native North American plants and can be found in Northern Canada as well as south to the Florida Everglades. Newly developed hybrids have been bred for good flavor, disease resistance and heavy production of fruit. Premier is a blueberry with excellent flavor and should be planted with Climax for a pollinator. Climax has sky blue, medium size full-flavored fruit; the crop will ripen one week after Premier. If you also plant Brightwell, it will extend the picking season a couple of more weeks and pollinate well with Climax. Blueberries love our acid soil, but need full sun for best bearing. They make a great snack for kids or adults. One favorite way to serve them, is to freeze the berries spaced out on a cookie sheet or shallow pan and serve them as a frozen treat. Even better with cereal or ice cream. I had a good harvest this year off my three bushes.
This year I bought two elderberries to grow for fresh eating. The two varieties I chose were named Johns and Adams. Adams is described by Stark Brothers Nursery as, “Vigorous plants have glossy green foliage and in May they develop large white flower-heads. If not harvested first for fritters, tea or wine, elderflowers develop into exceptional, large fruit clusters in the summer. Fruit contains a high amount of vitamin C and has better, consistent quality than wild elderberries. Cold-hardy. Ripens in August. Best pollinator: any other elderberry variety.” Johns is described as, “Carefree plants require little to no spraying. Green foliage has an appealing gloss to add landscape interest to this bush. Giant clusters of white flowers bloom in spring, becoming soft, nearly black berries in late summer. Both the elderflowers and the ripe elderberries are edible. Cold-hardy. Ripens in mid-August. Best pollinator: any other elderberry variety.” I expect good harvests next summer; in the meantime, I eat a couple of elderberry gummies each day for extra vitamin C.
Elderberries grow wild also as a native fruit in much of the Eastern U.S. The fruit forms in black clusters of tiny berries which are highly nutritious. They are an excellent source of vitamins and antioxidants for humans. Wildlife animals also enjoy the fruits. Research has shown that berries from the plant can strengthen the immune system to fight viruses and there are numerous concoctions of syrup and compounds on the market for this use. The multi-stemmed bushy shrubs grow to 8 feet tall and 3 feet wide. During blooming the white flowers attract butterflies and nectar loving birds for pollination. The plant shows outstanding fall foliage with yellow to red-orange leaves that brighten the landscape.
Scientific research tells us more every day about how important fruits are to our health, diet and overall nutrition. If you have a little backyard space or plots of soil, you can grow your own fruit.
Gwyn Riddick is a North Carolina Certified Plantsman and former owner of Riddick Greenhouses & Nursery. He is a Fellow of the Natural Resources Leadership Institute (NCSU). If you have gardening questions, send them to Gwyn Riddick at The High Point Enterprise, 213 Woodbine St., High Point, N.C. 27260, or email gwynriddick@gmail.com.
