The late Pedro Silva, once the public face of the now-defunct North Carolina Shakespeare Festival, was poised for a comeback.
Silva, best-known throughout the Triad for his iconic portrayal of Ebenezer Scrooge in NCSF’s annual production of “A Christmas Carol” — before the High Point-based theater group went belly up in 2014, that is — had agreed to play the lovable miser again in 2019.
“Pedro and I had talked about starting a new theater, and we talked about what we might salvage (from NCSF),” recalls Meredith DiPaolo Stephens, the troupe’s former assistant managing director. “At the top of the list was ‘A Christmas Carol,’ and Pedro had agreed to play Scrooge, which would’ve been amazing.”
Unfortunately, Silva was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and died in the summer of 2019, before getting the chance to play Scrooge again.
Now, though, the Greensboro-based Goodly Frame Theatre — a group Silva helped Stephens create and develop — is presenting a new production of “A Christmas Carol” in memory of Silva. The show, titled “A Christmas Carol: Pedro’s Legacy,” will be presented in 10 performances this week and next at the Virginia Somerville Sutton Theatre in Greensboro.
According to Stephens, the production will not only be similar to the beloved show that NCSF produced in High Point for 36 years, but will even feature several actors who performed with NCSF back in the day.
Chief among those returning actors is Mark Woodard, who performed with NCSF the last five years of its existence, and who now steps into the role of Ebenezer Scrooge. Now living in Morganton, Woodard says it’s both an extreme honor and a daunting task to play a role so closely associated with one of his theater mentors.
“It’s intimidating stepping into a role like Scrooge to begin with,” he says. “Everybody has their favorite Scrooge, whether it’s George C. Scott or Pedro Silva, but I just have to let all that go and just approach the role as honestly as I can.”
In that regard, Woodard learned a lot by watching Silva.
“If there’s one thing I can take away from Pedro’s performance, it’s just the honesty with which he approached that role,” he says. “It was a very grounded and real performance. There was no affectation with Pedro — it was all really coming from his heart. He embodied Scrooge, but he wasn’t playing a caricature — he was living the story.”
Woodard, who is now the artistic director of Foothills Performing Arts in Lenoir, has played Scrooge in two other productions of “A Christmas Carol,” but this show is obviously more personal to him.
“When they asked me to play Scrooge, I didn’t think I would be able to because of my full-time job,” he says. “But it was such an honor to be asked and it means so much to me personally, there was no way I could say no.”
Woodard had been commuting to Greensboro for rehearsals, but from now until the end of the show’s run, he’s living out of a camper at Oak Hollow Campground in High Point.
For Woodard and other former NCSF cast members, this show feels like a family reunion.
“The people I worked with became like family,” he says, “so when the festival closed, it felt like a family breaking apart. This has been a chance for us to come back together.”
Stephens wants the show to become a holiday tradition in the Triad, just as it was for NCSF in High Point, but she also wants audiences to know it’s a fundraiser, as well.
“That’s why it’s called Pedro’s Legacy,” she says. “Our hope is to find 100 people who believe in the legacy so much that they will want to support us at $1,000 apiece. We’re trying to raise $100,000.”
The funds will be used to help Goodly Frame Theatre accomplish three things that Stephens said Silva asked her to pursue — revive the annual production of “A Christmas Carol,” sponsor a North Carolina school tour like NCSF used to sponsor, and provide employment for professional actors in the region.
