DEAR READERS: As a longtime advocate of One Health, I am very encouraged by the Dec. 23 press release from the American Veterinary Medical Association:
“A provision directing the development of a One Health Framework across the federal government was included in the final spending bill of the year. The legislation passed derives from the AVMA-championed Advancing Emergency Preparedness Through One Health Act that was introduced at the beginning of the 117th Congress. With passage, Congress will now direct federal agencies to develop and submit a national One Health Framework to collaboratively address zoonotic diseases and advance public health preparedness.
“One Health is the concept that human, animal and environmental health are all intertwined. This collaborative effort will result in government agencies working together to help better prevent, prepare for and respond to zoonotic diseases.
“’The One Health legislation passed today will help strengthen the nation’s preparedness for diseases that can spread between animals and humans,’ said Dr. Lori Teller, AVMA president. ‘We have all witnessed the significant threat that zoonotic diseases pose to our society. With animals, humans and the environment being more interconnected than ever, the AVMA applauds Congress for taking this crucial step forward in fully implementing a One Health Framework so we can better protect public health.’
“By developing a comprehensive federal One Health Framework, there will be improved coordination between federal agencies that study human and animal health and the environment. This will provide a more integrated approach to One Health work across the federal government. Once enacted, the AVMA will work with Congress and federal agencies on the implementation of the legislation.”
MORE VETERINARIANS NEEDED IN RURAL AREAS
The U.S. has too few large-animal veterinarians in rural areas, posing a threat to food safety, public health and economic growth. A study by the Farm Journal Foundation found only 3% to 4% of new veterinary school graduates focus on livestock, writes Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith of Mississippi, formerly that state’s agriculture commissioner. Congress should pass a bill eliminating taxes on veterinary student loan repayment program funds, adequately fund programs that support veterinary practices in rural areas and work with veterinary schools to boost enrollment of students from rural communities, Hyde-Smith writes. (Full story: The Washington Post, Dec. 21)
DOCUMENTED: FIREWORKS HARM BIRDS
Please think twice about buying fireworks and supporting community firework displays. Every year, there are distressing accounts of birds flying in panic from their roosts, colliding with trees and dropping to the ground in frigid weather.
We can now add data to these accounts: Scientists analyzed the GPS tracks of 347 wild migratory geese, of four species, during eight New Year’s celebrations in Western Europe, quantifying the effects of fireworks on individuals. They found that when there were nearby fireworks displays, the geese flew an average of 5 km to 16 km further and 40 meters to 150 meters higher, and more often shifted to new roost sites than on previous nights.
Likely to compensate for the extra energy spent on additional flight, most geese moved less and ate more in the following days. The study’s findings indicate negative effects of fireworks on wild birds beyond the previously demonstrated immediate response. (Study: “Wild goose chase: Geese flee high and far, and with aftereffects from New Year’s fireworks,” Conservation Letters, Nov. 24, 2022)
