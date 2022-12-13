'Tis the time of year to celebrate our good friends, and this year Good Friends of High Point celebrated its 25th anniversary in grand style and with a special announcement. It was the lovely Katherine Covington who brought Good Friends to High Point. In those 25 years Good Friends has raised over $1 million to help in times of temporary need to pay rent, food, utilities, or medicine to give and hand up, not a hand-out! These are good people who are facing a crisis due to a job loss, medical issues, or other financial situations. Most of us can relate to that.

This is one of those luncheons that are a “must go” in High Point! The voices of The Rich Fork Carolers filled the reception area of the High Point Country Club as guests arrived. Red and green abounded as the ballroom was permeated with sounds of Christmas played by the wonderful Keith Byrd.

