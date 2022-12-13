'Tis the time of year to celebrate our good friends, and this year Good Friends of High Point celebrated its 25th anniversary in grand style and with a special announcement. It was the lovely Katherine Covington who brought Good Friends to High Point. In those 25 years Good Friends has raised over $1 million to help in times of temporary need to pay rent, food, utilities, or medicine to give and hand up, not a hand-out! These are good people who are facing a crisis due to a job loss, medical issues, or other financial situations. Most of us can relate to that.
This is one of those luncheons that are a “must go” in High Point! The voices of The Rich Fork Carolers filled the reception area of the High Point Country Club as guests arrived. Red and green abounded as the ballroom was permeated with sounds of Christmas played by the wonderful Keith Byrd.
This Good Friends Luncheon was special since it was in-person for the first time in three years! Special thanks was given to Doug Witcher, who has been the major sponsor for Good Friends the past several years. Kim Van Dessel was the first to express gratitude of being together with a giving heart. I was at her table and among the others there were her husband, Tom; her sister, Chris Yore; and even Faison Hawley, whom you may know as “Lisa’s husband,” as in Lisa Hawley of Feeding Lisa’s Kids and owner of Southern Roots. Bravo to you, Lisa!
As Judy Sweger gave the invocation, she highlighted the ripple effects of the $1 million given to help our community as in the parable of the sower; as the seed falls on good soil it grows and yields 30-, 60- or 100-fold.
As has been the tradition, Mary Keever introduced the three speakers, who each met with a recipient of funds from Good Friends and shared their stories.
Jakkie Davis, founder of D-Up with her husband, Corvin, who was one of Santa’s helpers, was the first to talk about her visit with “Regina,” who became a caregiver to her mother after she was diagnosed with cancer. Thankfully her mother beat cancer, but as a caregiver, “Regina” needed money for rent and utilities. Helping Hands was there for her. Davis said, “Today your generous giving is helping, but its impact lasts a lifetime!”
My friend Steve Key, former executive director of Open Door Ministries, just couldn’t stay retired and is now executive director of Helping Hands. Both organizations benefit from Good Friends! Other agencies working with Good Friends are The Community Clinic of High Point, Macedonia Family Resource Center (Dell McCormick, sorry I could not make the roast of Ken Smith), the Salvation Army of High Point, West End Ministries, and Ward Street Community Resource Center.
Sara Beth Davis, owner of Wynnie’s Children’s Boutique, talked about her visit with “Rachelle,” a mother of four from teenagers to adults, and a grandmother of an 8-year-old, beautiful little girl. She supported her family working as a certified nursing assistant. Then at the height of the pandemic she developed a severe case of COVID-19 and was out of work for three months. Due to lingering symptoms, she lost her position, and soon "Rachelle" fell behind on rent and was facing eviction. She went to Macedonia Family Resource Center for help. She was able to stay in her home to recover. She now is a traveling nurse assistant and has so much gratitude for those who helped her through a difficult time.
Alison Kelly is an Allen Tate Realtor with a bevy of animals. She met with “Marisol.” Everything in her world came crashing down when a fire destroyed her two-bedroom apartment. Fortunately, her children were not home, but she just barely escaped with only the clothes she was wearing. In addition to all her worldly possessions being lost, she had no place to live. She had no savings, living paycheck to paycheck. Her sister, who lived in a one-bedroom apartment, temporarily took in the family of three. “Marisol” worked to save money for another apartment but needed money for the security deposit for water and electricity. She went to Ward Street Community Resource Center, which got in touch with Good Friends. Kelly said there were many times that “Marisol” wanted to give up, but because of Good Friends she knew that there were still good and caring people in the world.
Beth Earnst, treasurer of Good Friends, described the judiciousness of the funds disbursement and added, “What Good Friends does is to help in those moments when people realize they don't have to go through this alone, and that alone is life-changing.” She recognized Nieca Sherrard as the finance chair who has been walking “side by side” with Katherine Covington for 25 years and with assistant treasurer Emily Thiel.
Earnst made “the ask”: “The need is growing in our community. The number of people coming to seek aid are people these agencies have never seen before; grandparents raising their grandchildren, people coming to food pantries for the first time. I'm asking for your help because Good Friends matters in High Point."
Zakiyyah Niang with her beautiful voice sang a solo followed by the jingling of bells. Santa’s helpers had arrived. It was joyous!
Katherine Covington stepped to the podium with Junior League President Laura Johnston and Junior Leaguer and daughter-in-law Meredith Covington. Katherine said, “Our 25th anniversary is a milestone! Our board felt it was prudent to implement a strategy for the future of Good Friends.”
She announced the joining of forces with The Junior League of High Point, whose mission mirrors that of Good Friends. Katherine added, “Many of the women who serve on our board are either current or sustaining members of the Junior League.” As it turned out, Junior League was looking for a new project. What a wonderful collaboration!
As the Good Friends Luncheon ended, everyone stood, many holding hands, and sang, “Let there be peace on earth and let it begin with me!”
